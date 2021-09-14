CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bear & Balanced: Taking a (mostly) level-headed look at the Bears game

By Lester A. Wiltfong Jr.
windycitygridiron.com
 8 days ago

Chicago Bears' fans, we're so excited to introduce our brand new show to the WCG Podcast channel, Bear & Balanced, that will feature hosts Jeff Berckes and Lester Wiltfong coming at you each week after they've had some time to think about the game. Their emotions have come down a touch, and the guys are coming at the game in a (mostly) level-headed manner.

