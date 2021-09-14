Why Humans and Wild Animals Just Can’t Get Along
In July, Alaska’s Nome Nugget newspaper reported what might be called a bizarre case of aggravated stalking, battery, and attempted murder. At a mining camp about 40 miles from Nome, the crew of a passing U.S. Coast Guard helicopter rescued a man who claimed he was being terrorized by a grizzly bear. After flipping the white-bearded miner and his ATV into a creek, the bear had chased the man to his nearby cabin, then attempted to claw its way inside over the next several days. “I don’t know why it was so aggressive,” the man said. “Maybe it had cubs nearby.”www.outsideonline.com
