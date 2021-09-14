CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Why Humans and Wild Animals Just Can’t Get Along

By Jake Cline
outsidemagazine
outsidemagazine
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In July, Alaska’s Nome Nugget newspaper reported what might be called a bizarre case of aggravated stalking, battery, and attempted murder. At a mining camp about 40 miles from Nome, the crew of a passing U.S. Coast Guard helicopter rescued a man who claimed he was being terrorized by a grizzly bear. After flipping the white-bearded miner and his ATV into a creek, the bear had chased the man to his nearby cabin, then attempted to claw its way inside over the next several days. “I don’t know why it was so aggressive,” the man said. “Maybe it had cubs nearby.”

www.outsideonline.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Mountain goat kills grizzly bear in Canada

A mountain goat in Canada reportedly “turned the tables” of predator and prey on a grizzly bear, goring it to death in a national park in British Columbia, officials say.The incident, described by wildlife officials as a rare occurrence, came to light after the remains of a female grizzly bear were found at Yoho National Park, according to local reports.A hiker spotted the bear carcass on 4 September, just metres off the Burgess Pass trail – a nearly 13km trail located near Field at Yoho National Park, newspaper Rocky Mountain Outlook Today first reported on 16 September.A goat’s sharp...
ANIMALS
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Letter: Management of wild animals prioritizes human interests

I’m Rick Karcich, a retired engineer and wild horse and burro advocate from Centennial. In my humble opinion, the treatment of wild horses and burros during roundups, while devastating, really illustrates the way that human “management” of animals always prioritizes human interests, such as grazing space for cattle at the expense of federally protected horses.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Alaska State
everythinglubbock.com

Why can’t we just move water to solve a drought?

(NEXSTAR) — Have you seen the U.S. Drought Monitor’s map lately? It’s not good. Especially for one half of the country. More than 98% of the Western United States is experiencing drought. In the Northeast, it’s only about 15% of the land under a drought. In the Southeast it’s even lower, at 8%.
UCLA
matadornetwork.com

These 10 states have the most fatal wild animal attacks in the country

While we can admire the beauty of animals that nature has to offer from a distance, it’s important to remember that those same wild animals can be as dangerous as they are mesmerizing. Animals kill more than 400 people in the US each year. Some states are more prone to animal attacks than others, especially ones with large human populations or levels of tourism that encroach on public lands where certain types of animals live. The outdoors site Outforia looked at public animal attacks data logged on Wikipedia over the last 50 years to find which places see the most deadly animal attacks — and which animals have historically done the attacking.
ANIMALS
Reuters

All jokes aside, scientists find talking duck

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - A Dutch scientist has uncovered old recordings of a musk duck mimicking the phrase, “You bloody fool!” - learnt when it was raised by humans in an Australian bird park. Leiden University scientist Carel Ten Cate said that what was interesting about the vocal expression of the...
WILDLIFE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Roach
I-95 FM

Bangor Humane Society Looking For Blankets To Help Animals Get Cozy

There's nothing nicer, as the chill starts to develop in the air, than to cuddle up into a warm, snuggly blanket. As humans, we love to do this. But did you know, that even animals love to do this?! Dogs and cats and other little critters are big fans of burrowing into big blankets and creating little cozy caves within the fabric.
BANGOR, ME
ScienceAlert

The Deep Seas Near New Zealand Have Yielded 6 New Species of Bizarre Sponges

The biodiversity of the deep ocean is difficult to track, given its inhospitality to us – soft, air-breathing land dwellers. Down in the darkness, there's much more life than we have accounted for. Nevertheless, a new discovery is an exciting one: six new species and one previously unknown genus of glass sponge, at depths up to 4,820 meters (15,814 feet), hidden in the aphotic (barely sunlit) waters off the coast of New Zealand. Scientists also discovered two already known species that had never been seen before in New Zealand's oceans. These finds mean that the region is far more diverse than we knew, which...
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild Animals#The Animals#Elephants#Wolves#Nome Nugget#U S Coast Guard#Atv#Alaskan#National Geographic#Clinical Anatomy#American
The Independent

Welcome to the world’s most significant rewilding project, which could see the return of the woolly mammoth

In the isolated wastes of northeastern Siberia can be witnessed not only the terrifying, deadly reality of climate change, with all its natural force, but also a solution so novel that it delves into the ancient history of this planet before the advent of civilised man.This is a project that, one day, may see woolly mammoths once again roam the far north as part of an effort to help combat the most modern of all challenges.The remote location where scientists are working on this most unlikely of solutions is on the bank of the Kolyma River, just outside the small...
SCIENCE
gentside.co.uk

This 23 feet long shark could be the world's largest ever great white shark

If you consider the great white sharkto be an imposing animal, then whatever crossed Mauricio Hoyos Padilla can only be described as a real juggernaut of an animal. The specimen was filmed in 2014, near Guadalupe Island, off the Mexican peninsula of Baja. As the shark approached, the scientist leant out of the safety cage slightly to touch him and gave him what looked like a high five!
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
Country
India
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
WKRC

Archeologists just discovered humans bones never seen before

(CNN/CNN Newsource) - Archaeologists might have just discovered the first ancient human DNA on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi. They found bones of a teenage hunter-gatherer who died more than seven thousand years ago. New research published on Wednesday in the journal Nature says this distinct human lineage has never been found anywhere else in the world.
SCIENCE
weatherboy.com

Red Alert Issued for U.S. Volcano ; Explosions Imminent

While visuals from the new, destructive volcanic eruption on La Palma in the Canary Islands is captivating viewers from around the globe, a volcano closer to home in the U.S. is exploding with new activity too, prompting officials to raise a RED alert level. According to the Alaska Volcano Observatory...
ENVIRONMENT
hawaiinewsnow.com

Rare sea creature spotted in waters off East Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A strange find in east Oahu waters recently sparked interest among beachgoers and marine biologists. On Sunday, the shiny white and brown creature was found in shallow waters at Alan Davis beach on Oahu’s Ka Iwi Coastline. It was identified as a live adult female argonaut, also...
HONOLULU, HI
outsidemagazine

outsidemagazine

Santa Fe, NM
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT

Outside is an American magazine covering the culture of the outdoor world as well as travel, health, fitness, gear, and news.

 https://www.outsideonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy