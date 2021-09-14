Changing Expectations Two Weeks Into The Season

Just two weeks into the 2021 football season and my expectations have already started to shift for this years team. It doesn’t have as much to do with the Bears recent nine point victory over Texas State or the subsequent throttling of Texas Southern, but rather some observations from the other teams in the conference. I still think a bowl game appearance would be considered a successful year for the program as a whole, but I do now believe that other context will help determine just how happy fans are with the end result.