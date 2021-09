The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who return all 22 starters from last year's Super Bowl team, will begin their title defense when they take on the Dallas Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday night. The Buccaneers, who defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV, will be looking for their third title overall. The Cowboys have won five Super Bowls, but none since 1995. Dallas has won seven of the last eight meetings with Tampa Bay, but have not played the Buccaneers since 2018.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO