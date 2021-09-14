Exclusive: Hyde House developer bringing new concepts to Hyde Park Village

BOSTON (CBS) — With a $20 million commitment, the Esplanade Association is hoping to transform a two-acre space along the esplanade into an area for the public to enjoy. “A $20 million gift to the Esplanade would be the largest gift, largest private gift, in the history of the state park system and we’re very proud of it,” said Michael Nicols, Executive Director of the Esplanade Association. “The grounds right behind us were used as a maintenance dump by state agencies for about 20 years. We’ve removed that, and now it’s ‘what happens now?’” said State Representative Jay Livingstone. Plans for the proposed...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO