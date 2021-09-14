Roundup: Met Gala 2021; Colin Kaepernick Netflix Series Trailer; Woolly Mammoths Back?

Cryptocurrency called Litecoin spikes after false report claims Walmart will accept it as currency... Are woolly mammoths back? Not yet, but one entrepreneur is funding a science team to resurrect them... Ted Lasso stars and writers secure huge payday for Season 3... Capitol police arrest man with machete, bayonet in car painted with swastika near DNC HQ... Tesla opens a showroom on Native American land in New Mexico... Texas man arrested after shooting couple because they voted for Joe Biden... 'A Football Life' will return on NFL Network this Friday... Jeff Bridges' cancer is in remission... Dutch court rules Uber drivers are employees and not contractors... Houston woman fatally shoots 'peeping Tom' outside her window... ‘Catastrophic’ supervolcano eruption much more likely than previously thought, scientists warn... NBA refs say agreeing to vaccine mandate was "easy"...

The Unwritten Rules of Black TV [The Atlantic]

The Real-Life Diet of Patriots Lineman Lawrence Guy, Who Is 6'4", 315 Pounds, and Vegan [GQ]

Eventful Subway Series Highlights Roller Coaster Nature Of Mets And Yankees [Forbes]

Facebook Says Its Rules Apply to All. Company Documents Reveal a Secret Elite That’s Exempt. [Wall Street Journal]

Chris Bosh owned the Hall of Fame stage with a master class in closure [Washington Post]

Courtney's Story [Defector]

Help! I Couldn't Stop Writing Fake Dear Prudence Letters That Got Published [Gawker]

Interesting stuff for those interested in the little-known niche of the intersection of sports and pop culture.

I will be watching.

Hell yeah. Excited for Hailee Steinfeld, especially.