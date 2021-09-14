CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roundup: Met Gala 2021; Colin Kaepernick Netflix Series Trailer; Woolly Mammoths Back?

Cryptocurrency called Litecoin spikes after false report claims Walmart will accept it as currency... Are woolly mammoths back? Not yet, but one entrepreneur is funding a science team to resurrect them... Ted Lasso stars and writers secure huge payday for Season 3... Capitol police arrest man with machete, bayonet in car painted with swastika near DNC HQ... Tesla opens a showroom on Native American land in New Mexico... Texas man arrested after shooting couple because they voted for Joe Biden... 'A Football Life' will return on NFL Network this Friday... Jeff Bridges' cancer is in remission... Dutch court rules Uber drivers are employees and not contractors... Houston woman fatally shoots 'peeping Tom' outside her window... ‘Catastrophic’ supervolcano eruption much more likely than previously thought, scientists warn... NBA refs say agreeing to vaccine mandate was "easy"...

The Unwritten Rules of Black TV [The Atlantic]

The Real-Life Diet of Patriots Lineman Lawrence Guy, Who Is 6'4", 315 Pounds, and Vegan [GQ]

Eventful Subway Series Highlights Roller Coaster Nature Of Mets And Yankees [Forbes]

Facebook Says Its Rules Apply to All. Company Documents Reveal a Secret Elite That’s Exempt. [Wall Street Journal]

Chris Bosh owned the Hall of Fame stage with a master class in closure [Washington Post]

Courtney's Story [Defector]

Help! I Couldn't Stop Writing Fake Dear Prudence Letters That Got Published [Gawker]

Interesting stuff for those interested in the little-known niche of the intersection of sports and pop culture.

I will be watching.

Hell yeah. Excited for Hailee Steinfeld, especially.

Iman Shumpert Must Win 'Dancing With the Stars'

Iman Shumpert is on Dancing With the Stars and as a sports and pop culture website, we must encourage you to vote for him. I have no idea how you do that, but it probably involves tweeting or a text message where standard rates apply. Here's his first dance, a jive to Outkast's "Hey Ya."
The Big Lead

Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott, Subway and Hooters, Appear to Be Mortal Enemies Now

Kyle Larson won the Bass Pro Shops NIght Race at Bristol on Saturday night with Kevin Harvick coming in second. Chase Elliott finished 25th, but since the track is kind of like an oval everybody gets to interacted during the race no matter how well or poorly they're doing. That's why Harvick and Elliott were able to have a confrontation that involved getting out of their cars.
The Big Lead

Carson Wentz Threw One of the Worst Interceptions Ever Against the Rams

Carson Wentz threw his first interception of the young NFL season today and boy was it a doozy. Wentz threw a left-handed shovel pass that was supposed to go to tight end Jack Doyle. Instead of finding the intended target it landed in the hands of Rams linebacker Troy Reeder.
hotnewhiphop.com

Melvin Van Peebles, Hollywood Icon & Filmmaking Legend, Passes Away At 89: Report

Hollywood is mourning the death of an icon today (September 22). It was shared that legendary filmmaker, actor, producer, composer, and innovator Melvin Van Peebles passed away at 89, and throughout the day, fans and friends of the star have stormed social media with tributes. Melvin is the father of equally as talented filmmaker Mario Van Peebles and the duo has been involved in creating some of the industry's most memorable and celebrated projects.
Vice

A Famous Mexican TV Host Is on the Run After Allegedly Embezzling $146 Million

MEXICO CITY — A famous Mexican television host is on the lam after being accused of embezzling billions of pesos. Inés Gómez Mont and her lawyer husband, Víctor Manuel Álvarez Puga, reportedly fled Mexico as the authorities prepared to issue an arrest warrant against the couple alleging illicit enrichment and embezzlement. The Mexican prosecutor's office has begun the process of requesting Interpol to issue an international red notice for both Gómez Mont and Álvarez Puga, who are believed to be hiding out in the United States.
Amomama

Remembering Rance Howard, Famous for His Roles in 'Gunsmoke' and 'Bonanza'

Rance Howard is an actor known for his appearance on the classics "Gunsmoke and "Bonanza." He lived a long and fruitful life until his passing on November 25, 2017. Rance Howard died of natural causes in Los Angeles, California, almost four years ago. The 89-year-old man was one of the great character actors of Hollywood's Golden Era, working in Hollywood for nearly 70 years.
The Spun

Look: Video Of Woman Running In Chicago Is Going Viral

The city of Chicago has been known to experience some ridiculous weather from time-to-time. But one woman going for a run on the Windy City waterfront learned the hard way just how treacherous that weather can be. CBS Chicago posted a video captured earlier today of several joggers, walkers and...
