Hall of Fame Vikings Receiver Cris Carter Has Discovered the ‘Hidden Gem’ of Workouts: ‘I’ve Taken Close to 250 Classes’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As Bon Jovi once said, “It’s all the same, only the names will change.” So it is for the Minnesota Vikings and missed field goals. Greg Joseph is the latest scapegoat for a gut-wrenching Vikings loss. His wide right kick on Sunday meant the Vikings went home losers, falling (flat on their face) 34-33 to the Cardinals. At least the tweets were good. Here are a few of the best. Having a Vikings tattoo on my arm sometimes makes me wish that my arm was blown off, too. — John Kriesel (@johnkriesel) September 19, 2021 Vikings lining up for a game-winning FG:...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO