Hall of Fame Vikings Receiver Cris Carter Has Discovered the ‘Hidden Gem’ of Workouts: ‘I’ve Taken Close to 250 Classes’
Cris Carter is no stranger to the rigors of an NFL career. After 15 years in the league, the Hall of Fame wide receiver retired in 2002. During his career, Carter accumulated many injuries — some that still linger to this day. But those aches and pains have subsided since he started doing Pilates. Now, Cris Carter wants others, especially those in the NFL, to put aside their judgments about Pilates being a “women’s workout” and start feeling stronger and more flexible because of it.www.sportscasting.com
