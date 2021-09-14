Cambridge boy pedals way to state

View more in
Cambridge, IL
Looking Back Cambridge
Deb VanDeWoestyne, Cambridge Main Street director, awards Dave Johnson, owner of Cambridge Cart Sales, a facade improvement grant in the amount of $500 for refurbishing his business. He had some tuck pointing and relaying of loose brick work done to the south side of his business. The front of the business was redone in 2004 and future plans include concrete work and possibly new windows. The grant program was implemented in 2006 through funding received from the Cambridge Main Street Trivia Pursuit evenings-sponsored-by-the-promotions-committee. Funding for the grant is awarded following the completion of work outlines in the application and approved by the Main Street board. This is the first grant awarded to a downtown business. A second application is being review.
Cambridge University should take 93% of students from state schools and those at Eton should 'travel up north to meet more diverse people', says president of Murray Edwards College
Cambridge University should take 93% of its students from state schools while those studying at the likes of Eton should 'travel to the north to meet more diverse people.'. That's the verdict of Dorothy Byrne, 69, who started her new role as president of Cambridge's all-women's Murray Edwards College this week.
Henry County Mental Health Alliance hosts "One Incredible Day"
In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Week, please join the Henry County Mental Health Alliance for One Incredible Day! Taking place on Sunday, October 3, at College Square Park in Cambridge, this event will introduce Everett the Incredible, a book written by Tom Akers, Superintendent of Cambridge School District #227.
Looking Back Galva
Seniors Whitney Thompson and Ian Wexell were crowned Queen and King,. Seniors Whitney Thompson and Ian Wexell were crowned Queen and King, respectively, at Thursday’s coronation. They’re seen awaiting Friday’s parade. Kindergarteners Elizabeth Whitford and Parker Taylor served as crown bearers for Galva High School homecoming activities last week. They’re...
News Briefs
The Kewanee Area United Way is taking registrations for the Halloween Hustle 5K. *5k race begins at 10am at the Flemish American Club, 313 N Burr Blvd, Kewanee. *5k Route: Out and back spooky course with a few hills. *Ages 10-17 must register and be accompanied by a registered adult;...
