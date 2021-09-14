Cambridge boy pedals way to state

Deb VanDeWoestyne, Cambridge Main Street director, awards Dave Johnson, owner of Cambridge Cart Sales, a facade improvement grant in the amount of $500 for refurbishing his business. He had some tuck pointing and relaying of loose brick work done to the south side of his business. The front of the business was redone in 2004 and future plans include concrete work and possibly new windows. The grant program was implemented in 2006 through funding received from the Cambridge Main Street Trivia Pursuit evenings-sponsored-by-the-promotions-committee. Funding for the grant is awarded following the completion of work outlines in the application and approved by the Main Street board. This is the first grant awarded to a downtown business. A second application is being review.

CAMBRIDGE, IL ・ 8 DAYS AGO