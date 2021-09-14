LG UltraGear GP9 portable gaming speaker launches for $500
LG has this week introduced a new gaming speaker in the form of the aptly named LG UltraGear GP9 portable gaming speaker which is now available to purchase priced at $500. Offering 3D surround sound with audio customized by Genre for first person shooters and real-time strategy games. Delivering virtual 7.1 surround sound directly to your headset as well as a lifelike audio gaming experience directly from the speaker system itself.www.geeky-gadgets.com
