CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Zoom product updates showcase the art of the possible for hybrid work

By Derek du Preez
diginomica.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZoom CEO Eric Yuan kicked off the collaboration vendor's annual conference - Zoomtopia - with a swathe of product updates that effectively showcase how we should be thinking about the future of hybrid work. It was hard during the keynote this week not to think about how certain companies are...

diginomica.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Salesforce Integrates Slack Across Products, Industry Solutions For Hybrid Work

Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE: CRM) launched integrations of Slack across most of its products and its industry clouds and products to facilitate the hybrid work culture. Salesforce also rolled out is a bevy of new Slack functionality to thrive in this new era of digital-first work. Clips help create and share audio, video, and screen recordings within any channel or DM in Slack.
SOFTWARE
nojitter.com

Zoom Continues Hybrid Work Pivot

Similar to last year, Zoom this week is holding its annual customer and partner event Zoomtopia virtually. While the format is the same, the tone of the event is quite different. Last year, Zoom placed a heavy emphasis on remote working, which made sense given the pandemic. This year, the focus for business leaders has shifted from remote to hybrid work — and Zoom has adjusted accordingly.
RETAIL
hbr.org

Let’s Redefine “Productivity” for the Hybrid Era

The boundary between work and home has never been a clear line. Even when I’m in the office, for example, I’m on call if any of my four kids needs me. I remember how hard it was to get things done in my early days at Microsoft when they were babies — I had a lot of free time while they napped or played, but I couldn’t use that time productively because I might have to drop everything to attend to them at any moment.
MICROSOFT
SDTimes.com

SD Times news digest: Micro Focus releases UFT Mobile 2021, Liquidware updates its FlexApp solution, Google Workspace hybrid work updates

Micro Focus announced the release of UFT Mobile 2021 which visually enhances the mobile testing experience, optimizes utilization of devices, simplifies administration capabilities, and supports additional technologies. The dashboard can also assist with decision making. For example, device information is useful when deciding if additional devices of a certain OS...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Productivity#Economy#Millennials#Art#Google Drive#Zoom Whiteboard#Pwc#Bloomberg
tech.co

Google Workspace Adds More Hybrid Work Features

Hybrid work continues to be a priority for businesses around the world, and Google Workspace is happy to oblige, as the tech giant has added even more hybrid work features to the productivity platform. If you haven't heard the phrase “hybrid work” yet, you must be living under a rock...
SOFTWARE
techxplore.com

Google see the future of work as 'hybrid'

Google on Wednesday ramped up cloud collaboration tools for businesses, expecting "hybrid" work routines to remain even after the pandemic has ended. The internet titan competes with Microsoft, Zoom, Facebook and others with online services that employees can use to collaborate remotely. Tech giants turned to their own tools after...
BUSINESS
thurrott.com

Google Announces Hybrid Work Enhancements for Workspace

Today, Google announced a set of coming updates to its Microsoft 365 competitor, called Google Workspace. “In June, we shared our vision for navigating the future of hybrid work with a single connected experience in Google Workspace,” Google’s Sanaz Ahari writes in the announcement post. “Now, as many of our customers begin to embark on their own hybrid journeys, I wanted to share how we’re helping them bridge the gaps in this new way of working.”
SOFTWARE
Fast Company

Zoom’s all-out blitz to become the king of hybrid work

Over the course of 2020, Zoom went from an esoteric teleconferencing company to a household name. Employees forced to work from home found it to be a lifeline, and the money quickly followed. Today, Zoom has over 300 million daily users. Its revenue grew 369% in just the first three months of this year alone, and while that growth is slowing, it’s still staggering by any measure.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Arts
TechRadar

This Google Workspace update promises to make hybrid working a breeze

In an effort to further its vision for hybrid work through a single connected experience, Google has announced that Spaces are now available for all Google Workspace users. Spaces are a central place for team collaboration in Google Workspace and they are tightly integrated with other tools from the search giant including Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Meet and Tasks. They also provide a better way for users to engage in topic-based discussions, share knowledge and ideas, move projects forward and build communities and team culture.
INTERNET
CNET

Zoom is adding live translation services, more hybrid work features

At its annual Zoomtopia conference on Monday, Zoom unveiled several new features for the video chat platform, aiming to help its millions of users in the transition to the hybrid workforce. Upgrades include live, multilanguage transcription and translation for Zoom calls. The platform will use machine learning and natural language...
SOFTWARE
Financial Times

Meeting in the new hybrid world of work

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Working from home news. More than a year and half since the coronavirus pandemic began, vaccines may offer a way out of the crisis. But the impact on the world of work is unlikely to fade. Those...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
zoom.us

UPDATE: 2 Million Reasons to Celebrate Zoom Phone

We launched Zoom Phone in January 2019 because we saw an opportunity to provide a business phone solution that is as simple, reliable, and easy to use as our video platform. We’re proud to announce that we’ve now surpassed 2 million Zoom Phone seats sold worldwide!. Going from zero to...
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Microsoft Teams features for new hybrid work

Microsoft has revealed details on how they are adding new features to Microsoft Teams and Office 365 to help workers and staff cope with hybrid work situations which have arisen and become a main stay over the past few years due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Last year’s Work Trend Index report showed that while 73 percent of employees want the option to continue to work remotely, 67 percent want more in-person engagement.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Zoom update is finally adding live translation

At its annual Zoomtopia event, Zoom announced its plans to bring a number of innovations and new features to its video conferencing platform to help kick off the next era of communications. One such feature that users of the company's video conferencing software have been eagerly awaited is live translation...
SOFTWARE
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Securing the Supply Chain in the Age of Hybrid Work

With organizations increasingly going digital, supply chain attacks have become a growing concern in the era of hybrid work. A single hack has the potential to cause a chain effect of security breaches, affecting thousands of devices at the same time. During the pandemic, as businesses transitioned to working remotely and sharing company data across the cloud, they unwittingly widened an attack surface that made them more susceptible to supply chain threats. Working from home, employees access internal networks via a slew of devices—some personal, some business-owned—that may be vulnerable to malware.
TECHNOLOGY
Hays Post

How to supercharge collaboration in a hybrid work model

Every business has the opportunity to build a productive hybrid team, and it starts with creating a culture of collaboration. In a hybrid work model, employees are fully engaged and highly motivated to contribute. They are also empowered to contribute in new ways and achieve greater feats. If you are considering implementing a hybrid work model, check out the following tips.
SMALL BUSINESS
quintdaily.com

HR Digitization is critical for the future of hybrid working

The future of work is undoubtedly a shrouded uncertainty, but there is some doubt that employee experience will return to the pre-lockdown era. The big corporations have called time on remote working while others have told employees that they would stay at home. The pandemic has indeed shown some flexibility...
TECHNOLOGY
Dice Insights

Hybrid Work and Best Practices to Manage Teams

Many companies are embracing a “hybrid” work setup wherein workers come into the office a few days per week. Managing teams in this hybridized environment requires careful planning and clear communication among all team members—all while avoiding micromanagement. In this evolving situation, how can you become the best team leader and/or project manager possible?
SOFTWARE
Lumia UK

Latino SMBs Adapt to Hybrid Work, Balancing Productivity and Wellbeing

It’s no secret that COVID-19 changed the world in widespread and profound ways, impacting every sector of society. Latino small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) were no exception, especially given that Latino-owned businesses account for 34% of growth over the last 10 years compared to just 1% for all other small businesses*. Within a period of two weeks, the world changed from a 9:00 – 5:00 office culture, to one in which everyone built home offices to indefinitely work remotely. Businesses were now facing challenges amidst unprecedented disruption, loss of customers, cash flow issues and rapid shift to remote work. In this environment, flexibility and resilience proved critical assets. The path to prosperity begins with technological adoption, including a pivot to hybrid work, mastering new tools and skills, and an increased focus on security. As economic recovery begins, SMBs will be the driving force of economic prosperity, and growth engines in a new digital marketplace.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy