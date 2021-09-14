Zoom product updates showcase the art of the possible for hybrid work

It’s no secret that COVID-19 changed the world in widespread and profound ways, impacting every sector of society. Latino small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) were no exception, especially given that Latino-owned businesses account for 34% of growth over the last 10 years compared to just 1% for all other small businesses*. Within a period of two weeks, the world changed from a 9:00 – 5:00 office culture, to one in which everyone built home offices to indefinitely work remotely. Businesses were now facing challenges amidst unprecedented disruption, loss of customers, cash flow issues and rapid shift to remote work. In this environment, flexibility and resilience proved critical assets. The path to prosperity begins with technological adoption, including a pivot to hybrid work, mastering new tools and skills, and an increased focus on security. As economic recovery begins, SMBs will be the driving force of economic prosperity, and growth engines in a new digital marketplace.
