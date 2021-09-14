Gateway Airport to stage full-scale disaster drill Sept. 28

The operator of a light rail train that struck the rear of another train in the Boston area in July had turned the speed controller to full power, according to a federal report released Tuesday, and the regional transit agency said it is moving to fire the person.The train accelerated to 31 mph before colliding with the train ahead of it, which had been moving at about 10 mph, according to the National Transportation Safety Board’s preliminary report on the crash, which sent more than two dozen people to the hospital. “A preliminary review of striking train’s event recorder...

TRAFFIC ・ 1 DAY AGO