Gateway Airport to stage full-scale disaster drill Sept. 28
HYANNIS — Cape Cod Gateway Airport will conduct an in-depth exercise involving safety protocols via a full-scale emergency drill on Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 5 p.m. The exercise will simulate a completely mock scenario of an aircraft accident. Actual aircraft will not be used in the drill, yet fire departments will be setting training fires and using other simulations to test the airport’s emergency response plan.www.wickedlocal.com
