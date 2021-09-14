CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gateway Airport to stage full-scale disaster drill Sept. 28

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHYANNIS — Cape Cod Gateway Airport will conduct an in-depth exercise involving safety protocols via a full-scale emergency drill on Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 5 p.m. The exercise will simulate a completely mock scenario of an aircraft accident. Actual aircraft will not be used in the drill, yet fire departments will be setting training fires and using other simulations to test the airport’s emergency response plan.

