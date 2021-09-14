Life is Strange: True Colors legally isn’t able to show subtitles during copyrighted songs

I'm staring at my screen in Life is Strange: True Colors, frozen on a choice I need to make in order to progress. I don't know how long I linger on this moment, but I find myself gripped by indecision. What would be best? How will this affect me as protagonist Alex, and just how will it shape the story? Is helping this person actually going to make things better, or worse? When I do finally push past my hesitation to commit to one choice or the other, I immediately regret the decision. There's no going back now, though. I'm committed to seeing this through… but I just can't let this go. My mind won't stop thinking about what I've just done and the implications of this choice.

RETAIL ・ 8 DAYS AGO