Life is Strange: True Colors legally isn’t able to show subtitles during copyrighted songs
Life is Strange: True Colors developer Deck Nine is unable to add subtitles to the singing portions of the game due to licensing restrictions. According to a tweet from journalist Laura Kate Dale, who reached out regarding the issue, Life is Strange: True Colors is unable to show the lyrics to the two songs Alex performs in the game "due to licensing restrictions surrounding copyrighted lyrics."www.gamesradar.com
