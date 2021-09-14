CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Life is Strange: True Colors legally isn’t able to show subtitles during copyrighted songs

By Hope Bellingham
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Life is Strange: True Colors developer Deck Nine is unable to add subtitles to the singing portions of the game due to licensing restrictions. According to a tweet from journalist Laura Kate Dale, who reached out regarding the issue, Life is Strange: True Colors is unable to show the lyrics to the two songs Alex performs in the game "due to licensing restrictions surrounding copyrighted lyrics."

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Videogamer.com

How Many Chapters Are In Life Is Strange: True Colors?

Life Is Strange: True Colors, the third mainline game in the Life Is Strange series, sees Alex Chen head to Haven Colorado to start a new life, but as things always seem to play out in Square Enix’s hit franchise, things never turn out to be quiet so easy. Here we are though, new game, different studio, I bet you’re wondering how many chapters are there in Life Is Strange: True Colors…
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

‘Life Is Strange: True Colors’ Review: A Little Piece Of Haven

For someone who doesn't like talking or even thinking too much about feelings, I really loved Life is Strange: True Colors. I liked it so much, in fact, that I can forgive having to spell colours without the 'u'. I mean this in the best way: playing True Colors made me feel as if I was within a CW show, and loving every minute of it.
TV SERIES
pushsquare.com

Life Is Strange: True Colors: All Trophies and How to Get the Platinum

In this Life Is Strange: True Colors Trophy roadmap, we're going to reveal how to get the Platinum Trophy in the latest adventure title from Deck Nine Games, Life Is Strange: True Colors. In this Life Is Strange: True Colors guide, we're going to reveal all the Trophies alongside their descriptions and then explain how to unlock them all. We'll also include a Trophy roadmap, which provides a general overview and order to how you should approach the Trophy list.
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

You Can Play Taito Classic Arkanoid in Life is Strange: True Colors

Games-within-games are becoming more and more common. The Yakuza series is known for it; you can walk into a SEGA arcade and play any number of classic arcade games. But it’s not alone. It’s not unusual for a game to have a made-up arcade game for its characters to play, but Life is Strange: True Colors, the latest game in the series, has a licensed classic nestled within its game world: an arcade cabinet of Arkanoid.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#True Colors#Subtitles#Life Is Strange#Square Enix#Radiohead#Sun#Violent Femmes#Twitter#Nintendo Switch
gamepur.com

Found Dog! achievement/trophy guide in Life is Strange: True Colors

While the Life is Strange series usually does not have much in the way of achievements or trophies outside of completing the story and finding collectibles, True Colors is changing that approach slightly. The focus is still on those areas, but you can come across a couple of random achievements while you are exploring. Here is how to get one of those, called Found Dog!
PETS
otakustudy.com

Full Soundtrack Unveiled for Life is Strange: True Colors

Only a few days out from the game’s 10 September 2021 release, Square Enix and developer Deck Nine Games have unveiled the full licensed music tracklist for both Life is Strange: True Colors and its Wavelengths DLC. The soundtrack will feature licensed music from a range of performers including Dilo,...
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

The best part of Life is Strange: True Colors is that you can finally binge

At this point, the Life is Strange formula is well established. Each game follows a young adult going through some kind of personal trauma, while also learning to deal with a newfound superpower, whether it’s time travel or telekinesis. So far it has worked in a few different flavors: the original felt a bit like an interactive Veronica Mars, while its sequel built on that with a bold and overtly political story. True Colors is the latest entry in the growing anthology, and it once again features a troubled kid with special abilities who’s struggling to keep it together. It also makes a big change by ditching the episodic format and releasing the complete story all at once.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Life Is Strange: True Colors Guide: Tips, Tricks, and All Collectibles

Life Is Strange: True Colors is the third mainline entry in the adventure series from publisher Square Enix. We rated the game a 6/10 in our Life Is Strange: True Colors PS5 review, describing it as a game that "falls short despite everything it has going for it". The developer at the helm this time around is Deck Nine Games, which previously made Life Is Strange: Before the Storm.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Creative Writing
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Nintendo
pushsquare.com

Life Is Strange: True Colors: How to Help the Birdwatcher Find Her Bird

How do you help the birdwatcher find her bird in Life Is Strange: True Colors? This particular challenge is encountered during Chapter 2 and unlocks the Bird Spotting Trophy once completed. In this Life Is Strange: True Colors guide, we're going to reveal how to help the birdwatcher find her bird. Be sure to refer to our Life Is Strange True Colors: Chapter 2 - All Memory Collectibles Locations guide for more information on collectibles in the nearby area.
PETS
eteknix.com

Life is Strange: True Colors PC Requirements Revealed

Square Enix has announced that Life is Strange: True Colors will now feature Ray Tracing Shadows on PC! Also, the game now has some official system requirements for PC users too. Of course, we all know you’ll need compatible ray-tracing graphics cards for one aspect, but how about the rest of the hardware? Well, thankfully, it seems you’ll be able to run this game on some seriously old hardware. Are you still rocking an AMD Phenom II X4 or Intel Core i5-2300? Then you’re in luck… well, just barely I guess.
VIDEO GAMES
noobfeed.com

Life is Strange True Colors Eleanor Alzheimer Attack

When speaking to Eleanor in Life is Strange: True Colors for the first time alone you learn something heartbreaking, she has Alzheimer's and is going through an attack. Here's how you help Eleanor. First, make sure you use Alex's abilities to unlock Eleanor's heart. This will open the first part.
MENTAL HEALTH
dbltap.com

Life is Strange: True Colors Inundated with Negative Reviews Because of Tibetan Flag

Life is Strange: True Colors, the most recent installment in the narrative franchise, has been "review bombed" following the appearance of the Tibetan flag in-game. True Colors takes place in the small town of Haven Springs which, unsurprisingly, showcases quite a few small shops for the player to explore. One of these is a storefront called "Treasures of Tibet" which features a Tibetan flag hanging above its entrance. The flag—a symbol of the Tibetan independence movement—is banned in mainland China as the country does not recognize its proclamation of independence.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

There's An Official Life Is Strange: True Colors Lo-Fi Playlist

Sure sure sure, okay, this is probably of interest to very specific kinds of people — but if that's you, then congratulations, my friend. You've just found the soundtrack to your next few hours. At this point in time, you've probably already heard of lo-fi hip hop radio - beats...
VIDEO GAMES
GotGame

Review | Life is Strange: True Colors

Move over Inside Out, you’re not the only masterful manifestation of our emotions in town. The Life is Strange franchise continues to grow, and thanks to Deck Nine Games, we get the latest entry with Life is Strange: True Colors. After making a prequel story with Life is Strange: Before the Storm, Deck Nine really gets a chance to spread their wings with an all new original story, further showing that the beloved series remains in capable hands. While this is a narrative heavy title, we’ll do our best to avoid spoilers.
TV SERIES
GamesRadar+

Life is Strange: True Colors presented me with a choice I can't stop thinking about

I'm staring at my screen in Life is Strange: True Colors, frozen on a choice I need to make in order to progress. I don't know how long I linger on this moment, but I find myself gripped by indecision. What would be best? How will this affect me as protagonist Alex, and just how will it shape the story? Is helping this person actually going to make things better, or worse? When I do finally push past my hesitation to commit to one choice or the other, I immediately regret the decision. There's no going back now, though. I'm committed to seeing this through… but I just can't let this go. My mind won't stop thinking about what I've just done and the implications of this choice.
RETAIL
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

6K+
Followers
20K+
Post
631K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy