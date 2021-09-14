CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mastercard installing more solar panels at O'Fallon, Missouri, operations center

By Jacob Kirn
St. Louis Business Journal
 8 days ago
The credit card giant plans to cover hundreds of additional parking spaces with solar canopies, steel structures topped with solar panels.

St. Louis Business Journal

The St. Louis Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

