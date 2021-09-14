Mastercard installing more solar panels at O'Fallon, Missouri, operations center

If you were hoping to score a few thousand Supercharging miles from Tesla referrals, we're afraid you may already be too late. In a notice on its website spotted by Electrek, Tesla said that "vehicle products and solar panels are no longer eligible for Referral awards" as of September 18th. The company's only active program at the moment is for the Solar Roof, which awards referrers with monetary rewards of up to $500 and free Powerwalls.

INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO