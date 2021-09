What is it about the autumn season that brings with it the overpowering need to get out and explore the countryside when it’s at its most colorful? We’re not sure, but it’s such a popular pastime that it’s called “leaf-peeping season” for a reason! Well, there’s no better way to go leaf-peeping in the beautiful state of Indiana than an old-school train ride, and this train ride in Indiana is sure to thrill the entire family with its old-world charm and vividly colorful atmosphere.

INDIANA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO