Indians vs. Twins odds, line, best bets: 2021 MLB picks, Sept. 14 predictions from proven computer model

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnly one afternoon game is scheduled on Tuesday in Major League Baseball, and it will take place in Minneapolis. The Minnesota Twins host the Cleveland Indians in the first game of a day-night double-header at Target Field. Minnesota returns following a one-game jaunt to Yankee Stadium on Monday. In contrast, Cleveland had Monday off after a three-game set at home against the Milwaukee Brewers over the weekend.

Chicago Tribune

3 thoughts as the Chicago Cubs kick off their final homestand of the season, including Willson Contreras getting hot before an interesting offseason

There were moments Tuesday night at Wrigley Field when it was apparent why the Chicago Cubs and Minnesota Twins are positioned to draft within the top 10 picks next year. Draft order rather than the postseason is on the line in the two-game series, which began with a 9-5 Cubs loss that required 13 pitchers and 353 pitches in a 4-hour, 5-minute game on a chilly, windy night. It kicked off the ...
MLB
Golf Digest

Former Cubs pitcher takes off his shirt, throws rosin bag at umpire, has all-time KBO meltdown

We’ve seen some amusing bust-ups and dust-ups relating to the MLB’s new foreign substance checks this season. Max Scherzer and Sergio Romo threatened to get naked. Lance Lynn threw his belt at an umpire. Nothing on the level of George Brett popping his top after getting tossed for pine tar, but still pretty fun. None of those, uh, let’s call them enthusiastic exchanges, however, can compare to the tantrum former Cubs lefty Mike Montgomery threw in the KBO on Friday, bull rushing an umpire and beaning him with a rosin bag before ripping his shirt off and storming from the premises. Behold the insanity ...
MLB
detroitsportsnation.com

Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera changes jersey number

Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera is Detroit’s nominee for the annual Roberto Clemente Award, which is given to the player who “best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.”. And to that end, Cabrera will be wearing a...
MLB
Island Packet Online

Who is the ‘most hated’ MLB team? Twitter map reveals the one fans despise the most

Thanks to Tuesday’s 3-2 win over the Atlanta Braves, the Los Angeles Dodgers are now closing in on the San Francisco Giants stronghold in the National League West. While this is happy dance-news for fans of the Dodgers, fans of other teams across the country appear to be scowling at the defending World Series champs, and one map proves it, multiple outlets including NBC 4 report.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Tony La Russa has message for Albert Pujols

Tony La Russa had a message for Albert Pujols on Sunday. Pujols’ Los Angeles Dodgers are set to begin a four-game series with the Cardinals in St. Louis on Monday. Pujols starred for the Cardinals from 2001-2011, winning three MVPs and two World Series. La Russa was his manager for all of those seasons and loves the slugger dearly.
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals pitcher dares to talk back to Yadier Molina and it didn’t end well (Video)

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon and catcher Yadier Molina got into a heated conversation during Tuesday’s game against the New York Mets. The St. Louis Cardinals may not be in contention for the NL Central title, but they are tied with the San Diego Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot entering Tuesday night. The team can ill afford to make any mistake if they want to make a trip to the postseason.
MLB
FanSided

Braves: 3 players the organization ruined in 2021

The Atlanta Braves are on track for another NL East crown, but that doesn’t mean everything has been positive in the 2021 campaign. Some players are beyond saving, while others struggle in part because they’re placed in less-than-ideal situations. The Braves, like most teams, have made their fair share of mistakes in the 2021 season, especially early on.
MLB
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: Matt Carpenter may be shoved out the door

Every player wants to have their career end on their own terms. They get that final shot at glory, being able to walk off the diamond while remaining a productive player, comfortable in the knowledge that they have nothing left. But there are others who find their careers have ended because they did not perform well enough to get another opportunity. That is what St. Louis Cardinals infielder Matt Carpenter is attempting to avoid.
MLB
chatsports.com

Meet the St. Louis Cardinals’ newest wild card threat

Paul Goldschmidt #46 of the St. Louis Cardinals at bat against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on July 06, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images) The Padres and Reds have been viewed as the St. Louis Cardinals’ biggest wild card threats, but don’t overlook...
MLB
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: The Toledo Mud Hens win the Midwest Division title

There was joy in Glass City as the Detroit Tigers Triple-A affiliate, the Toledo Mud Hens, cinched the Midwest Division title. Heading into the season, the Detroit Tigers Triple-A affiliate, the Toledo Mud Hens were a veteran ballclub that had the potential to make noise under the new alignment in Triple-A.
MLB

