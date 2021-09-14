National Coloring Day: Health Benefits, Quotes That Will Inspire You To Experiment The Art

Dr. Seuss’s famous book The Lorax was published in 1971, but the way it reads you might think its message of protecting the planet was produced today. Seuss seemed to know what was coming with climate change when he wrote about the Once-ler, a selfish profiteer hellbent on destroying a Truffula forest to fashion Thneeds, all purpose objects (which everyone, everyone, everyone needs), and the sage Lorax who tries to persuade him to stop. A cautionary tale full of lines disguised as silly rhymes warning of climate collapse, Lorax quotes continue to teach children to care for the planet.

