Chauvin Bodyguard: I Took Him Out on Shopping Trips in Disguise During Murder Trial

During his trial for the murder of George Floyd, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin failed to express any kind of remorse for taking the 46-year-old’s life. But, according to the man tasked with keeping the most hated man in America safe up until his sentencing, Chauvin said privately that he wished he could go back to the time before he murdered Floyd in May 2020. Security expert Scott Yelle led the operation to prevent attacks on Chauvin during the trial, and he described that logistical nightmare to Inside Edition. “This was some agitator’s Super Bowl,” he said, adding that he feared someone would attempt to harm Chauvin each time he ferried the ex-cop to court. Yelle also revealed that he took Chauvin out in disguise for shopping trips during the trial, and said he once heard the murderer briefly express remorse for his actions. The bodyguard recounted: “I said, ‘Is there anything I can do for you?' And he said, 'You can take me back a year.’”