Chauvin Bodyguard: I Took Him Out on Shopping Trips in Disguise During Murder Trial

By Jamie Ross
 8 days ago
During his trial for the murder of George Floyd, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin failed to express any kind of remorse for taking the 46-year-old’s life. But, according to the man tasked with keeping the most hated man in America safe up until his sentencing, Chauvin said privately that he wished he could go back to the time before he murdered Floyd in May 2020. Security expert Scott Yelle led the operation to prevent attacks on Chauvin during the trial, and he described that logistical nightmare to Inside Edition. “This was some agitator’s Super Bowl,” he said, adding that he feared someone would attempt to harm Chauvin each time he ferried the ex-cop to court. Yelle also revealed that he took Chauvin out in disguise for shopping trips during the trial, and said he once heard the murderer briefly express remorse for his actions. The bodyguard recounted: “I said, ‘Is there anything I can do for you?' And he said, 'You can take me back a year.’”

New York Post

Ex-Georgia DA charged in Ahmaud Arbery murder case surrenders

A former Georgia district attorney accused of trying to delay the arrests of the white men charged with killing black jogger Ahmaud Arbery turned herself in to authorities Wednesday. Former Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jackie Johnson, who was indicted last week for violating her oath of office and hindering...
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Prison Escapee Surprisingly Turns Himself In After 30 Years Due To COVID-19

A 64-year-old prison escapee in New South Wales (NSW), Australia, who has been on the run for nearly 30 years has surrendered to police. Darko Desic handed himself in to authorities Sunday after the COVID-19 pandemic left him homeless, local media outlet 7News.com.au reported. The Yugoslavian-born man was 13 months...
WORLD
The Independent

Derek Chauvin’s bodyguard reveals killer police officer’s last days of freedom

Derek Chauvin went on shopping trips disguised in a baseball cap and sunglasses during his trial for the murder of George Floyd, the head of his security detail has revealed.Scott Yelle oversaw Chauvin’s personal protection for 44 days during his trial this year, and told Inside Edition of the extraordinary lengths he went to to keep “potentially the most hated man in the world” alive.Mr Yelle said the former Minneapolis police officer was kept in a safe house in Wisconsin and driven 35 miles in a convoy of bulletproof SUVs to the courthouse in downtown Minneapolis each day.Every SUV...
PUBLIC SAFETY
George Floyd
WSFA

Man charged with murder in David Drive shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a man following a fatal shooting earlier this month. James Jennings, 31, of Montgomery, has been charged with murder in the shooting death of 28-year-old Andrique Sheridan, also of Montgomery. According to police, officers responded to the 900 block of David Drive...
MONTGOMERY, AL
abovethelaw.com

Former Police Deputy Sentenced To 12 Years For Attack On Divorce Lawyer

Former Orange County, Florida sheriff’s deputy, Gordon King, was convicted of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm following a 2019 attack with a knife. The victim in the incident? An unnamed divorce attorney representing King’s now former wife. The attorney had canceled a scheduled deposition due to a no contact...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
New York Post

Wrongly convicted man who spent 15 years on death row dies of COVID-19

A wrongly convicted 47-year-old man who spent 15 years on death row in a Louisiana prison before being exonerated by DNA in 2012 has died of COVID-19. “The Innocence Project mourns the loss of Damon Thibodeaux, an incredibly kind and gentle person, who spent 16 years wrongly imprisoned in Louisiana. He was the 142nd person exonerated from death row and was never compensated for his lost freedom,” the organization said in a tweet.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Ex-con who hanged toddler repeatedly sentenced to prison

An Omaha man who had already served five stints in prison has been sentenced again — this time to decades behind bars for repeatedly choking his girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter into unconsciousness. David Coleman, 38, was sentenced Tuesday to 42 to 52 years in prison, the Omaha World-Herald reported. He had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
kelo.com

Derek Chauvin faces new charges

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (AP) — Derek Chauvin is facing new charges stemming from a 2017 arrest. The former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murder in George Floyd’s death has pleaded not guilty to violating a teenager’s civil rights in a separate case that involved a restraint similar to the one used on Floyd.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
New York Post

Twin sisters charged in connection to brother’s 2017 murder

Two twin sisters have been charged in connection to the murder of their teenage brother who was strangled to death in Maryland in 2017, officials said Friday. Lemae and Leaundra Matthews, the 23-year old twins, were two of three people busted for conspiring to commit the brutal murder after new evidence has come to light.
PUBLIC SAFETY
850wftl.com

Grandfather beats 12-year-old to death; confesses to another murder

The grandfather of a Wisconsin boy is facing murder charges after authorities found that he beat the 12-year-old to death and injured his 8-year-old brother because he stole money. 53-year-old Andrez Martina was taken into custody last weekend on several murder and child abuse charges. Police say the child and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Radar Online.com

Convicted Murderer Derek Chauvin Demands Answers From Government On Whether They Wire Tapped His Phone Calls

Derek Chauvin has questions about whether the government was wiretapping his conversations with friends and family. According to court documents obtained by Radar, the former Minneapolis police officer is demanding the government answer whether they obtained information on him by listening in to his phone calls. Article continues below advertisement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Soldier found guilty in video confrontation with Black man

A noncommissioned Army officer depicted in a viral video accosting and shoving a man in a South Carolina neighborhood has been convicted of third-degree assault. A magistrate judge found Fort Jackson Army Sgt. Jonathan Pentland guilty of the misdemeanor Monday after a two-day trial, news outlets reported. He will have to choose between 30 days in jail or a fine of $1,087. Pentland was suspended from his post prior to the trial.
PUBLIC SAFETY
