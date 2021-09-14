Taxing your home

Apparently the president is not able to print money fast enough to pay for his $3 trillion social infrastructure package. One of his ideas being debated in Congress is to put himself in your will by eliminating the “step up” policy. Currently, if you paid a million for your house and it’s worth $2 million when you pass, the value of the house “steps up” to $2 million so your kids only pay capital gains on anything above $2 million. Joe wants to eliminate the step up, raise the capital gain tax rate and throw in a few new taxes so the rate will be around 43%. Now the kids would owe over $400,000 in taxes when you pass. But what if you took out a reverse mortgage to pay for frivolous things like food and the owed mortgage is $1.7 million when you pass. Now the kids not only have to sell the house but reach into their own pocket for $100,000 to pay the taxes. When the Republicans regain the majority in Congress — and ideas like this may hasten that — they will immediately rescind this policy. So if you hope to leave your home for your kids to live in, be sure your demise occurs when the Republicans control Congress. Timing is everything.