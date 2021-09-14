CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Jays: Alek Manoah has the big-game starter genes

By Chris Henderson
Cover picture for the articleAlek Manoah has shown his value to the Blue Jays in many ways, but the performance and poise from the rookie in big games has been especially impressive. It started right from his MLB debut when he made his first start in New York at Yankee stadium. It was a dream come true for Manoah and his family, but drawing that kind of assignment in your first start is about as tough as it gets. Rather than show the slightest bit of nervousness, Manoah threw 6.0 innings of shutout baseball against one of the most dangerous offences in baseball, allowing just two hits and striking out seven.

