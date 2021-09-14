Charlie Sheen confirms daughter Sam has moved in

Sami Sheen, the 17-year-old daughter of actors Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards, is celebrating a year of change. In a TikTok that she originally posted publicly and has since made private, which was spotted by the New York Post's Page Six, the teen said that, a year ago, she was "trapped in an abusive household [and] hated myself." She lived with Richards at the time, she said, and would "go days without eating or sleeping" and was "insanely depressed, hated school, etc...." She wrote that now, she "finally moved out of the hell house, had a spiritual awakening, own 2 cats, happy single, full of self love, and dropped out of high school."
