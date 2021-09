HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Creighton University economist Ernie Goss says supply chain issues that are keeping vehicles from being built in the U.S. have many causes. "We've got a real shortage of truck drivers out there," Goss said. "We've got some bottlenecks in terms of shipping, the ports. Some of that's tied to inability to get workers. Workers still have not come back. We're talking about the labor participation rate. That's the percentage of workers over 16 that are in the workforce. That has not revived for the nation yet. We're seeing that the unemployment rate has come down."

