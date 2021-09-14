Temenos makes Temenos Transact available on IBM Cloud
Temenos, the banking software company, has announced the availability of Temenos Transact core banking solution with Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud. Temenos Transact provides a modernisation path for banks to adopt a cloud strategy for their core banking systems and take advantage of technologies. The cloud-native banking platform uses Explainable AI and machine learning to offer corporate and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury functionality to financial services institutions across the retail, corporate, treasury, wealth, and payments sectors.thepaypers.com
