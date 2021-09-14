Nokia G50 specs leaked ahead of launch, still with 5G
This month of September started with us mentioning the Nokia G50 would be coming as an affordable 5G smartphone. The phone is almost ready as Roland Quandt (@rquandt) shares the specs and features of the upcoming phone. The Nokia G50 comes with a decent 6.82-inch with IPS screen with 1640 x 720 pixel resolution. There is a side fingerprint reader, microSD card slot, dual SIM support, 4GB RAM, and 128GB onbaord storage. It runs on Snapdragon 480 5G mobile processor.androidcommunity.com
