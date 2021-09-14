Nokia G50 specs leaked ahead of launch, still with 5G

Tuesday has been a jam-packed news day on the Apple front, with the iPhone maker unveiling new phone models at its “California Streaming” iPhone 13 event. An event for which expectations were also primed beforehand for similar announcements on a number of other hardware fronts, including for new AirPods, and a new Apple Watch in the form of the Apple Watch Series 7. As well as possibly a number of other surprises from the smartphone giant. Moments ago, however, the iPhone maker formally showed off the expected redesign it’s prepared for the next Apple Watch. And we’ll have all the details...

ELECTRONICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO