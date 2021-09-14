The American spirit isn’t what it used to be

FORT MADISON – The Fort Madison and Keokuk Public Libraries have received funding from Humanities Iowa, a private, non-profit state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, to host two presentations about trains and the railroad by Sioux-city based author Dr. Rudy Daniels. “Trains Across Iowa” will be presented at the CB&Q Depot building in Fort Madison at 3:00 pm on October 1. The CB& Q depot is located on the south side of the 900 block of Avenue H. On Saturday, October 2, at 3:00 pm, he will give the presentation “The Great Railroad War” at the Historic Keokuk Union Depot, 100 S. Water Street Drive. A cultural resource for Iowans since 1971, Humanities Iowa offers many cultural and historical programs and grants to Iowa’s communities.
