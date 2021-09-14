Sports Betting Firm Sportradar Prices IPO At $27/Share, Starts Trading From Today

A.K.A. Brands Holding Corp. is set to go public Wednesday, as the California-based fashion company, with a focus on Millennial and Gen Z consumers, priced its initial public offering at the low end of the expected range. The company raised $110.0 million as it sold 10.0 million shares in the IPO, which priced at $11 a share. The company had expected to offer 10.0 million shares at a price between $11 and $13 a share, compared with the original expectation last week of a 13.89 million-share offering priced between $17 and $19 a share. The IPO pricing values the company at about $1.39 billion. The company is going public at at time the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 5.4% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has edged up 2.5%.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 17 HOURS AGO