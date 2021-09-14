CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports Betting Firm Sportradar Prices IPO At $27/Share, Starts Trading From Today

  • Sports betting, products, and services provider Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) priced 19 million shares at $27 per share to raise $513 million in its initial public offering.
  • The Switzerland-based company had expected to price the IPO at $25-$28 per share.
  • In addition, Carsten Koerl, Sportradar's founder and CEO, has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to buy additional shares up to 2.85 million.
  • For the year ended December 31, 2020, the company reported revenue of €404.9 million.
  • The burgeoning sports betting market has attracted the likes of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB).
  • The shares will begin trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "SRAD" today.

