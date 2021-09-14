Sullivan: 10 thoughts from the Bills’ Week 1 loss to Steelers

The Bills were upset by the Steelers, 23-16, in the season opener on Sunday at Highmark Stadium, falling under .500 for the first time since the end of the 2018 season. As Jordan Poyer reminded the media as he left the post-game press conference, this is no time for panic. There are 16 games left. History shows that NFL openers are often an unreliable indication of how a team’s fortunes are destined to unfold.