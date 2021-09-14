CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Sullivan: 10 thoughts from the Bills’ Week 1 loss to Steelers

By Jerry Sullivan
rochesterfirst.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bills were upset by the Steelers, 23-16, in the season opener on Sunday at Highmark Stadium, falling under .500 for the first time since the end of the 2018 season. As Jordan Poyer reminded the media as he left the post-game press conference, this is no time for panic. There are 16 games left. History shows that NFL openers are often an unreliable indication of how a team’s fortunes are destined to unfold.

www.rochesterfirst.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Steelers Legend, 2-Time Pro Bowler Dead At 63

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that a beloved figure in the sport has passed away. Tunch Ilkin, a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 63 years old. Ilkin is a legendary figure to those in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans flocked...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Coach Has Brutally Honest Comment On TJ Watt

Last month, Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler defended T.J. Watt’s decision to hold out of practice amidst his current contract disputes. Apparently, that decision landed Butler in some trouble with the Pittsburgh front office. When asked if Watt will practice in Week 1, Butler elected to “keep his mouth shut.”
NFL
27 First News

Steelers sign former Cleveland Browns’ safety

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed former Browns’ safety Karl Joseph to the practice squad. He was one of 15 players added to the Pittsburgh practice squad, which includes some players that were with the team in training camp and several new faces. Among those re-signing with...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Tennessee State
The Spun

NFL Decides On Punishment For Steelers, Rams Ejections

There were two players ejected from games during Sunday’s Week 2 NFL slate, but it looks like both have avoided suspensions. Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Trai Turner was booted in the fourth quarter of yesterday’s loss for allegedly spitting at a Las Vegas Raiders player. Meanwhile, Los Angeles Rams linebacker got kicked out for making contact with an official during a dispute in the third quarter of his team’s win over the Indianapolis Colts.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Person
Carson Wentz
FanSided

Buffalo Bills: 3 keys to victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1

These are the keys to victory for the Buffalo Bills in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The last two times the Buffalo Bills have played the Pittsburgh Steelers, it has been with serious playoff implications on the line. In 2019, the Bills traveled to Pittsburgh and with a win secured a Wild Card spot in the playoffs.
NFL
Yardbarker

Steelers-Bills Week 1 Showdown An NFL Playoff Preview?

The NFL schedule certainly starts off with a bang, as two AFC contenders from a year ago will do battle in Orchard Park in Week 1. The Pittsburgh Steelers will face the Buffalo Bills in a rematch of one of the NFL’s most memorable games from the 2020 season. Pittsburgh...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Steelers#American Football#Tampa Bay#Colts#Jaguars#Seco
FanSided

Steelers vs. Bills: Who the experts are taking in Week 1

The Steelers open their 2021 regular season against a tough Bills squad that caused the black and gold to lose last season. The Pittsburgh Steelers begin their 2021 season against the Buffalo Bills. It will be an away game for the black and gold as they hope to start the season on the right foot.
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers vs. Bills Week 1: Time, TV Schedule, and game information

The 2021 regular season is finally here! After getting to experience a preseason for the first time since 2019, the Pittsburgh Steelers are finally ready to face the Buffalo Bills this Sunday. The Steelers are looking to start this year in a similar fashion to 2020 but maintain their level of play all the way to February.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WHEC TV-10

Steelers hand Bills disappointing 23-16 season-opening loss

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Buffalo Bills kicked off to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday looking to pick up where they left off in 2020. But, the Steelers handed the Bills a disappointing 23-16 loss. Buffalo is coming off of its most prolific season since 1995, making it to...
NFL
the buffalo bills

Bills vs. Steelers | How to watch, stream and listen | Week 1

The Buffalo Bills open the 2021 season against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. on Sunday. Here is everything you need to know to follow along. The game will air on CBS in several markets throughout the country in addition to Western New York, including Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Denver, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Las Vegas, and South Florida, among many others. Find a complete Week 1 coverage map here.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Steelers stun Bills in Week 1 with help of blocked punt return TD

It was not a flawless performance, but a win is a win for the Pittsburgh Steelers, as they came away with a 23-16 road win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. The Steelers had to battle their way to this road victory against the reigning AFC East champions. The Bills found formidable success over the opening half, which included a 91-yard touchdown drive that was capped off with a 3-yard passing touchdown by quarterback Josh Allen.
NFL
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Five things to know about the Steelers’ Week 1 opponent, the Buffalo Bills

The Steelers will open their season Sunday when they face the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y. Here are some things to know about the AFC East foe that’s become a familiar opponent in recent years. Josh Allen is the franchise now. The former seventh overall pick was richly rewarded...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy