There is a moment in one’s life when it becomes apparent that the passage of time is marked not by the lengthening of dark evenings, nor by birthdays, nor the start and end of school terms, but by the arrival of particular TV events. It is possible that this moment indicates a wrong turn on life’s pathway, or even the beginning of an inexorable decline; but it can also offer a sense of comfort too, as you realise that narrower horizons mean fewer lurking dangers.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO