Burnley were one of nine teams to leave Goodison Park with maximum points last season as Carlo Ancelotti’s side routinely faltered when trying to take the game to opponents. That has been the clear instruction from Rafael Benítez so far, however, and a more direct, positive approach has underpinned an encouraging start to his Everton reign. Salomón Rondón could profit following his deadline-day arrival from China while Sean Dyche is considering a first start for new £15m signing Maxwel Cornet as Burnley seek their first league win of the campaign. Andy Hunter.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 DAYS AGO