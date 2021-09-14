So-Young Intl: Q2 Earnings Insights

So-Young Intl(NASDAQ: SY) stock fell by 11.63% on Monday after the company reported their Q2 earnings results on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 05:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Earnings So-Young

So-Young Intl(NASDAQ:SY) stock fell by 11.63% after the company reported their Q2 earnings results on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 05:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

So-Young Intl beat their estimated earnings by 22.22%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $23,525,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.15, which was followed by a 0.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at So-Young Intl's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020

EPS Estimate 0.09 0.09 0.10 0.04 0.08

EPS Actual 0.11 -0.06 0.05 0 0

Price Change % 2.7% 0.0% 0.4% -9.41% 7.53%

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

So-Young Intl earnings and revenue guidance hasn't been issued for now.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.