So-Young Intl: Q2 Earnings Insights

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 8 days ago
So-Young Intl(NASDAQ: SY) stock fell by 11.63% on Monday after the company reported their Q2 earnings results on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 05:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Earnings So-Young

So-Young Intl(NASDAQ:SY) stock fell by 11.63% after the company reported their Q2 earnings results on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 05:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

So-Young Intl beat their estimated earnings by 22.22%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $23,525,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.15, which was followed by a 0.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at So-Young Intl's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020

EPS Estimate 0.09 0.09 0.10 0.04 0.08

EPS Actual 0.11 -0.06 0.05 0 0

Price Change % 2.7% 0.0% 0.4% -9.41% 7.53%

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

So-Young Intl earnings and revenue guidance hasn't been issued for now.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

