HomeBinder joins The Mortgage Collaborative’s Preferred Partner Network

Perspective Wealth Partners has hired Rubin Miller of Dimensional Fund Advisors as its chief investment officer and as a partner. Miller, 37, is a CFA charterholder. He began his career at the Chicago Board of Trade as a fixed income trader, subsequently joining Dimensional Fund Advisors in 2015 after earning his Masters of Business Administration in finance from University of Southern California. While at Dimensional, he consulted with financial advisors on how to implement evidence-based investment solutions for clients. CEO James Bailey praised Miller’s contribution to Dimensional that was done in a short period of time, and he stated Miller’s expertise and ability to work with clients will be a perfect fit for the company.

ECONOMY ・ 8 DAYS AGO