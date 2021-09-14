CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lin Wood claims that Veronica Wolski, like Herman Cain, died of ‘Medical Malpractice.’

By Jonathan Edwards
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLin Wood claims that Veronica Wolski, like Herman Cain, died of ‘Medical Malpractice.’. After accusing a Chicago hospital of the “medical murder” of a conspiracy theorist by not treating her virus with ivermectin, influential QAnon advocate Lin Wood has claimed former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain’s and Greenville County Republican Party leader Pressley Stutts’ COVID-19 deaths were also due to “medical malpractice.”

Column: Amid ivermectin hysteria, QAnon supporter Veronica Wolski died of COVID-19. But conspiracies helped kill her.

Veronica Wolski was a believer in the deeply unhinged QAnon conspiracy theory. When it came to COVID-19, she was anti-vaccine and anti-mask, at one point standing on a pedestrian bridge over the Kennedy Expressway with a sign that read “Ax the vax.” She became a darling in the dark fringes of the internet for believing ivermectin, a drug used to treat parasitic worms, was a COVID-19 cure-all.
Veronica Wolski, Chicago woman at the center of ivermectin firestorm, dies

CHICAGO — Veronica Wolski, the QAnon adherent whose recent hospitalization made her a cause célèbre for the controversial medication ivermectin, died in the intensive care unit of AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center early Monday, a hospital spokeswoman said. She was 64. Wolski’s social media followers said she was being treated...
How Lin Wood and His QAnon Fans Tried to Force a Hospital to Use Ivermectin

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. “Veronica Wolski was a friend of the Flynn’s, a patriot of the highest order,” wrote Michael Flynn, the prominent backer of the QAnon conspiracy and former Trump National Security Advisor, after her Monday death from COVID-19. “May you Rest In Peace my beautiful friend in Christ.”
Famous anti-vax media personalities who got COVID-19

Despite a majority of public and bipartisan support for Americans to get a jab or two of the COVID-19 vaccine, a number of public figures have spoken out against receiving it. Several of them caught the virus themselves — and some have since even changed their tunes about the efficacy of vaccinations and the seriousness of the coronavirus itself.
80 Fully Vaccinated People Die Of COVID-19 In Minnesota; 12,559 Breakthrough Cases Recorded

At least 80 people have died of COVID-19 in Minnesota despite being fully vaccinated, according to the state’s breakthrough COVID-19 data released Monday. The figure represents 0.002% of the state’s fully vaccinated population. The data released by officials also showed that the state has recorded at least 12,559 breakthrough COVID-19 cases, which equate to 0.42% of Minnesota’s three million fully vaccinated individuals.
Medical Malpractice and Asset Protection Part 6: Ivermectin and COVID-19

Physicians’ professional liability has been heightened by both the pandemic and the significant disinformation and politicization surrounding vaccines and various unsafe treatment and prevention methods. Physicians’ professional liability has been heightened by both the pandemic and the significant disinformation and politicization surrounding vaccines and various unsafe treatment and prevention methods....
Washington Post Says Gov. Ron DeSantis Just Sank To A 'Jaw-Dropping' New Low

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has plunged to new depths, says a Washington Post editorial published Tuesday. The newspaper’s editorial board said DeSantis, a Donald Trump loyalist, had sunk to “a jaw-dropping level of cynicism” by aligning himself with misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines, campaigning against mask mandates and announcing fines for local governments that mandate vaccines for staff.
Fox News Interviews Sheriff Whose Dopey Promise Not to Mandate Vaccines 'Went Viral' — With 65 Whole Thousand Facebook Views

Fox and Friends‘ Ainsley Earhardt interviewed Arizona Sheriff Mark Lamb about his promise not to mandate vaccines, which she and Lamb claimed “went viral” with over 65,000 video views on Facebook. The video in question features Lamb delivering a dopey update to followers of the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office Facebook...
