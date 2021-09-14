Lin Wood claims that Veronica Wolski, like Herman Cain, died of ‘Medical Malpractice.’
Lin Wood claims that Veronica Wolski, like Herman Cain, died of ‘Medical Malpractice.’. After accusing a Chicago hospital of the “medical murder” of a conspiracy theorist by not treating her virus with ivermectin, influential QAnon advocate Lin Wood has claimed former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain’s and Greenville County Republican Party leader Pressley Stutts’ COVID-19 deaths were also due to “medical malpractice.”washingtonnewsday.com
