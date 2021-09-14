CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianola, IA

Indianola Girls and Boys Cross Country Compete at Ballard

By Andrew Swadner
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indianola girls placed second while the boys placed fifth at the Ballard Invitational Monday. The Indians were paced by a pair of top 10 finishes from Gracie Foster and Emily Naughton in 4th and 7th respectively, while the boys saw Curtis Johnson place 7th and Logan Hoger place 11th. Boys head coach Kevin Barnes tells KNIA Sports there are still spots to be won on the varsity roster, so he is looking at the next few weeks to see who will step up and take them.

