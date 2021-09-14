CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

3 No-Brainer Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

By James Brumley
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 8 days ago

He's called the Oracle of Omaha for good reason. Warren Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) longtime CEO, earned that nickname because of his company's envious propensity to pick winning companies to invest in.

Although every year isn't a market-beating one, Berkshire Hathaway's 56-year (and counting) performance record easily exceeds that of the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) (20% compound annual return versus 10.2%, respectively). The 91-year-old investing stalwart has proven he knows what he's doing and any new investor would do well to emulate his investing patterns and pay attention to his advice.

Interestingly, doing so isn't difficult. Berkshire Hathaway's stock holdings are publicly disclosed every quarter, allowing enterprising investors to follow (and perhaps trade on) the company's investment decisions, albeit on an after-the-fact basis.

In fact, here's a look at three of Berkshire's current bets and why they might be good choices for anyone looking to put some idle cash to work.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21HS14_0bvTyEF800
Image source: Getty Images.

1. Merck & Co.

Berkshire Hathaway's stake: 9.16 million shares/$671 million

There's no denying Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) hasn't been a particularly great performer of late; the stock price has been down on the order of 8% for the past 12 months versus the S&P 500's 34% gain for the same time frame. Most of that disappointing run can arguably be chalked up to the fact that Merck was never a real contender in the race to create a viable COVID-19 vaccine.

This relative weakness, however, is ultimately a buying opportunity.

Short-term, there is definitely a benefit to being in the business of developing a COVID-19 vaccine (especially as variants keep popping up). But long-term investors are probably better served by sticking with pharmaceutical companies focused on illnesses that aren't likely to eventually be brought under control and eradicated, such as cancer.

Merck is one of these long-haul names, and its cancer-fighting Keytruda has only scratched the surface of its potential. As of last quarter, Keytruda's annual revenue run rate stands at $16.7 billion, but some analysts foresee peak annual sales well in excess of $20 billion for the drug; some models even peg the figure closer to $30 billion.

And that's just one of the drugs in its current portfolio. The research and development (R&D) pipeline's pretty impressive too, with 25 different Phase 3 trials presently underway and three approval requests currently in the hands of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

2. Verizon

Berkshire Hathaway's stake: 158.8 million shares/$8.6 billion

Telecom giant Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) is anything but a growth machine, but what a dividend payer it is! The company has paid a dividend every quarter since 1984 when it was still Bell Atlantic, and it has also raised its annual dividend payout every year for the past 15 years. Clearly, the company is committed to providing good, reliable income to its shareholders. It may be motivated to up its yearly dividend for 25 consecutive years in order to qualify the company as a Dividend Aristocrat.

The underpinnings are certainly in place for such a development.

Think about it. Consumers might postpone the purchase of a new car or forego a vacation. But they typically keep their mobile phones connected to their respective networks. The business model is well suited for supporting reliable dividend payments as these consumers reliably pay their monthly bills. The key is simply keeping those customers from defecting to other providers and redirecting the recurring revenue they generate. And Verizon's very good at keeping those paying customers on board. Last quarter, its prepaid wireless churn rate -- the portion of its customers who cancel their service but are replaced by new customers -- was less than 1%, while its postpaid churn rate was only 0.72%.

Verizon also operates a modest cable television and broadband business. Although its cable business isn't all that sticky in this era of cord-cutting, Verizon's high-speed internet business more than offset those attritions by growing its customer base by more than 7% year over year during the three-month stretch ending in June.

You can step into Verizon shares while the dividend yield is a healthy 4.7%.

3. Mastercard

Berkshire Hathaway's stake: 4.56 million shares/$1.6 billion

Finally, add Mastercard (NYSE:MA) to your list of stocks Warren Buffett holds that you may want to own as well.

Given the recurring-revenue nature of the business (Mastercard is a credit- and debit-card payment middleman), one would expect this stock to be a major dividend-paying name that Buffett prefers to hold. But that's just not the case. Mastercard's inconsequential dividend yield of only 0.5% barely merits mentioning.

Just as surprising is the fact that this dividend-stingy company drives results that make it look more like a growth name instead of the value stock many investors might expect it to be. This year's top line is expected to improve on last year's numbers by more than 23%, but if you think that rapid growth is merely the result of pandemic-related spending changes, you should know that next year's revenue is projected to be 20% better than this year's, while 2019's pre-COVID sales were 13% higher than 2018's, and 2018's top line was nearly 20% higher than 2017's.

This incredible growth consistency is more a reflection of the company's ongoing evolution. Mastercard is no longer just a card-payment facilitator; it's a solutions provider, positioning itself for the new norms of consumerism. The adoption of blockchain for logistics, cryptocurrencies, and now the planned replacement of the magnetic strip on the back of all Mastercard cards with a more secure chip all illustrate how this company is thinking proactively about where its customers want to be and how they want to transact rather than being reactive. Throw in the world's ever-decreasing use of cash, and Mastercard offers investors access to an incredibly bright future the company plans to operate in.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

2 Dividend Stocks I'll Hold Forever

If you want to own a stock forever, you had better like how the company is run. Hormel is a dividend growth name with a great history of innovation and growth via acquisition. General Mills has a higher yield, but just as strong of a legacy on the innovation and acquisition front.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks to Buy for the Big Data Revolution

Companies have a growing need to manage and extract commercial benefits from their data. Workiva and Splunk attack this need from different angles. Both companies could play important long-term roles in this opportunity. The world has entered a new age where everyone and everything with a digital presence generates data....
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

These 3 Top Stocks Have Been Halved, and It Makes No Sense

This fast-growing trio of companies has fallen between 51% and 64% below their 52-week highs. Long-term promise strongly outweighs short-term concerns with these top stocks. For 18 months, the investing community has enjoyed a record-breaking rally. The widely followed S&P 500, which is used as a barometer of the stock market's health, has doubled in value since hitting its bear-market low on March 23, 2020. What's more, we've not witnessed a correction of even 5% in 10 months. It's been the true "running of the bulls."
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Buffett
The Motley Fool

2 Robinhood Stocks That Millionaires Are Buying

Airbnb is disrupting the multi-trillion dollar travel and tourism industry. Palantir helps its clients manage and make sense of big data. In some circles, Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) has become associated with risky investment strategies and gamified trading. Elsewhere, Robinhood is lauded for pioneering commission-free trades and fractional shares, making the stock market more accessible to younger generations.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Got $5,000? Buy and Hold These 3 Value Stocks for Years

In a historically expensive market, with top stocks across a range of sectors competing for your attention, sometimes it's difficult to figure out which are the best companies for your investment portfolio. But when you drown out the noise and focus on stocks with a buy-and-hold mentality, it's easier to separate high-quality stocks from less-than-ideal investments.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Could Make You Rich By Retirement

Predicting stock price movements in the short term is difficult. Stocks of companies working on future trends and technologies could generate market-leading returns. Electric vehicles and clean energy are two such unstoppable trends. In one year, GameStop stock has risen 2,280%. It is not alone, though. Biotech company Ocugen's stock...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

5 Stocks You Can Confidently Invest $500 in Right Now

NVent, Axalta, and Univar are value options in an increasingly expensive stock market. Equinix plays on the explosion in data demand coming up in the next decade. Johnson Controls helps companies meet their carbon emission goals. Investing with confidence for the long-term requires buying stocks with a high degree of...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Price#Snpindex#Berkshire#Merck Co#Mrk#Fda#Verizon Communications#Bell Atlantic#Mastercard#Ma
stockmarket.com

Hot Stocks To Buy Right Now? 4 Semiconductor Stocks To Know

Here Are 4 Top Semiconductor Stocks To Check Out This Week. While investors await the Federal Reserve’s latest monetary policy call, semiconductor stocks are in focus in the stock market today. After all, the world is still undergoing a semiconductor chip shortage. By current industry estimates, the shortage could last well into 2022. This would be the case as semiconductors are essentially the brains behind most of the tech around us today. From our home appliances and smart cars to our handheld devices, these chips are present. Now, as semiconductor giants continue to ramp up their operations to meet rising demands, investors could be eyeing the industry.
STOCKS
Business Insider

3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

Why Delta Might Be the Best Airline Stock to Buy Right Now

As a whole, airline stocks fell dramatically in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the industry. If you look at the price per share among many airline stocks, most of them look like they're still way down from where they were prior to the pandemic. But in reality, Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) might be the only airline stock that still trades at a relatively low price.
ECONOMY
Money Morning

One Stock to Sell Immediately (at Any Price)

Evergrande was the story yesterday, as investors from one side of the planet to the other weighed the chances the Chinese property mega-developer - the world's most indebted company - could default on part of its $300 billion in obligations. To be honest, I'm not sure what could happen, and...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Got $2,000? Here Are 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

Peloton's management team has revealed its strategy for the long term. ChargePoint, in the high-growth EV sector, is down 50% year to date. If an investment in a growth stock works out, you only need to allocate a small amount. If it doesn't, you would only want to have risked a small amount. If you're seeking growth, and have $2,000 of investable cash looking for a home right now, beaten-down names shift the risk/reward more in your favor.
STOCKS
investing.com

3 Stocks to Buy if You're Worried About a Stock Market Crash

The market has been trending downward for the past three weeks and saw big declines today. This has made many investors uneasy. While David Cohne doesn't think a market crash will occur, he thinks investors may benefit from less risky stocks such as Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL), Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX), and W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW).With the market dropping for three consecutive weeks, it's understandable that investors are starting to get nervous. Market indices dropped by over 2% at one point this afternoon due to the potential ripple effects of a default of a major Chinese real estate company. When you add in recent concerns over the passage of fiscal measures and the infrastructure bill, things certainly appear dicey.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
124K+
Followers
60K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy