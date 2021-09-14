CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, IA

Knoxville Volleyball Heads To Eddyville; Cross Country Runs At Oskaloosa

By Derek Cardwell
kniakrls.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVolleyball and Cross Country are both in action today for Knoxville. The Volleyball Squad will head to Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont. The Rockets are currently ranked #10 in class 3A and are 12-2 and are 1-0 in the South Central Conference. Knoxville is 5-4 but have lost its first two conference matches by a 3-2 count after holding a 2-0 advantage. Meanwhile the cross country squads will head to Osakloosa. The Panthers will see each South Central Conference squad except Clarke. Boys Coach Michael Splavec tells KNIA/KRLS Sports it is a great opportunity to see what the conference teams will have to get a chance of where his team stacks up.

