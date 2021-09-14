North Dakota State Hospital board recommends constructing new building at Jamestown
The North Dakota State Hospital Governing Board approved a recommendation to proceed with the construction of a new facility during its meeting Monday in Jamestown. The recommendation passed with 7 votes in favor. Four members of the board were absent. Rep. Karen Rohr, R-Mandan, recused herself from the vote, saying as a member of the North Dakota Legislature, she would vote on the issue at that level.www.jamestownsun.com
