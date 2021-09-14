CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasantville, IA

PCM Girls Cross Country Finish 4th in Pleasantville Meet

By Alex Koch
 8 days ago

PCM’s cross country squad finished fourth out of 13 teams in their meet Monday at Pleasantville. The Mustangs’ girls finished just outside of the top three behind Central Decatur, Montezuma, and Martensdale-St. Mary’s. PCM’s top finisher was Paige Steenhoek, who finished sixth overall with a time of 22:04. The other two runners rounding out the top three both finished in the top 30 overall. Makayla True finished second on the Mustangs and 17th overall with a time of 23:20. Tiffani Koonce finished third on the Mustangs and 29th overall with a time of 24:31.

