First Look: Kent State Golden Flashes

---- - Coming into the season, there was a lot of talk about the Kent State offense. A big reason for that was quarterback Dustin Crum. A senior, Crum was one of the nation's most efficient passers in 2020. Those numbers haven't carried over to the 2021 season as he has completed 24-of-43 passes (55.8 percent completion rate), 269 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. After a tough start in the season opener against A&M, Crum bounced back with a solid showing against VMI. He completed 12-of-17 passes for 180 yards and a touchdown against the Keydets in the victory. Crum can also make plays with his feet. Against VMI, Crum had seven carries for 80 yards and a touchdown. He can get outside the pocket and use his legs to his advantage. Iowa will have to make sure to contain him against the run along with the pass.