CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

How DermTech Could Change Skin Cancer Testing -- Or Fizzle Out

By Jamie Louko
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 8 days ago

Key Points

  • DermTech's products have developed a skin cancer testing process that is better for patients and doctors alike.
  • So far, the company's product has seen strong adoption, and this is translating into major business growth.
  • DermTech is still in the first inning, however, and it still has lots to prove.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) is trying to redefine the process for identifying skin cancer. The current approach involves a visual inspection and an invasive biopsy -- a highly inaccurate method that most patients don't like. DermTech's products help consumer avoid worrying about accuracy or surgery. While there are many risks for this $1 billion business, DermTech has immense potential to grow and become the new standard of care, rewarding patient shareholders handsomely.

What makes DermTech special?

DermTech created PLA, a small patch that is easy to use, accurate, and noninvasive. It's placed on the skin in question for a few seconds, then sent to the company's commercial lab for precise analysis. Within 72 hours, DermTech sends a physician report to the patient's doctor to take the next steps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11VHVd_0bvTxKVH00
Image source: Getty Images.

DermTech's PLA has less than a 1% chance of reporting a false negative -- in other words, telling patients they're OK when they ought to be worried -- compared to the traditional treatment's 11%-19% chance. PLA will also detect 91%-95% of actual positive cases, compared to just 68%-85% accuracy compared to traditional methods.

PLA potentially costs less to perform -- an estimated $760 when reimbursed by Medicare, compared to almost $950 for a traditional biopsy -- making it a more appealing option for insurers, and boosting its odds of wider adoption. DermTech's product also delivers results as much as two or three times quicker.

DermTech has six patents that protect its intellectual property and gene expression profiles until 2029 -- along with 12 pending patents -- so competitors would have difficulty replicating DermTech's products. DermTech's products also benefit from any would-be rivals' high barriers to entry. Gaining FDA approval and Medicare coverage is difficult, expensive, and can take years between development and commercial sale.

Delivering positive results

DermTech's trailing-12-month revenue reached $9.1 billion, and second-quarter 2021 assay revenue increased over 900% over two years and 267% year over year.

The second quarter of 2020 for DermTech was lumpy because of the pandemic, so looking at growth from 2019 gives a more accurate outlook. Testing volume reached 11,750 tests, growing 309% over two years and 25% sequentially. These results have likely been driven by rapid growth in Dermtech's number of sales agents -- growing 10% sequentially and 91% year over year to 44 agents -- and increased average selling price. The average selling price reached $248 in the second quarter of 2021, growing 23% from one year ago and 6% from the last quarter.

The management team sees strong full-year results -- with assay revenue of $12.5 million at the midpoint of guidance -- representing 194% growth over 2020.

Investors should hope that this strong revenue growth will help the company finally begin to generate profits. Gross margins for DermTech were 11% in the second quarter, and while that is a major increase from the negative 118% gross margin it posted in the second quarter of 2020, the margins for this business need some work. DermTech hada net loss of $17.1 million in the second quarter -- which is almost six times higher than the same-quarter revenue.

High risk, high reward

DermTech has a large addressable market, and with the introduction of its product Luminate -- which looks for UV damage to skin -- the company believes it has an opportunity to administer 31.5 million tests, or more than 2,600 times its current testing volume. With two additional products in the discovery stages, DermTech believes it has a total addressable market of $10 billion.

But prospective investors need to understand how hard it'll be for DermTech to reach that goal. It still faces a huge challenge to successfully commercialize its product, considering 37 of its 44 sales representatives have been hired in the last two years. All of these salespeople are very new to DermTech, and they may well be facing a steep, long learning curve in learning how to successfully market the company's product. The company is also trading at 126.6 times trailing-12-month sales. , with the market clearly expecting flawless execution that the company can't remotely guarantee.

If DermTech can successfully commercialize its product and grow revenue, margins, and testing volume -- all of which investors should monitor-- the company has the potential to be worth $10 billion or more. That will be a steep hill for the company to climb, however, and it also has the potential to disappear in 10 years if it fails to successfully bring its product to the market. Currently, the company has $230 million on the balance sheet, meaning three more years of the sort of losses like it's posting now could leave it in dire straits. Nonetheless, this disruptive company has immense potential, and if it succeeds, it could be a life-changing long-term investment.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis -- even one of our own -- helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Comments / 0

Related
azbigmedia.com

Life in Arizona and increased risk of skin cancer go hand-in-hand

Higher altitudes with picturesque landscapes, a warm climate and sunny days, year-round. It’s what draws many to the Arizona lifestyle that we all enjoy, but also puts our residents at a higher risk of developing skin cancer, the most common form of cancer in the U.S today. : Arizona Bioscience...
ARIZONA STATE
ucsd.edu

How a Plant Virus Could Protect and Save Your Lungs From Metastatic Cancer

Using a virus that grows in black-eyed pea plants, nanoengineers at the University of California San Diego developed a new treatment that could keep metastatic cancers at bay from the lungs. The treatment not only slowed tumor growth in the lungs of mice with either metastatic breast cancer or melanoma, it also prevented or drastically minimized the spread of these cancers to the lungs of healthy mice that were challenged with the disease.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kentonbee.com

Know the danger of skin cancer before its too late

Sun and/or tanning booth exposure cause damage to skin cells, manifesting as spots and wrinkles of aging skin. The exposure also leads to skin cancers and precancerous lesions. The most dangerous type of skin cancer is malignant melanoma, which can be deadly if not caught early. The most common types of skin cancer are basal cell and squamous cell carcinoma, […]
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skin Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Average Selling Price#Fda Approval#Medicare#Dmtk#Pla#Fda#Luminate
BBC

Cancer: New gene tests mean Welsh patients could avoid chemo

Thousands of Welsh cancer patients will be able to live longer without chemotherapy thanks to a new gene-testing service. It will let doctors study hundreds more genetic changes in cancer cells. More advanced-cancer patients could be offered alternative personal treatments so they can live life as normally as possible. The...
CANCER
ajmc.com

Dr Christine Ko: Transplant Patients Face Unique Skin Cancer Risks

Patients who undergo transplant face an increased risk of skin cancer because of their immunosuppressed status, explained Christine Ko, MD, professor of dermatology and pathology at Yale University. Patients who undergo transplant face an increased risk of skin cancer because of their immunosuppressed status, notably from the medicines they are...
CANCER
The Motley Fool

Should Investors Be Concerned About DermTech?

It's probably going to take a while for DermTech to gain widespread acceptance among doctors for its genomics-based melanoma test. DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) stock skyrocketed earlier this year. Now, though, its shares are more than 50% below the previous highs. In this Motley Fool Live video recorded on Sept. 1, Motley Fool contributors Keith Speights and Brian Orelli address a viewer's question about whether there's reason to be concerned about DermTech.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
BBC

The AI body scanner detecting skin cancer and other news

BBC Click's LJ Rich looks at the best tech news stories of the week including:. Apple unveiled new iPhone 13 handsets which come with Cinematic Mode, a portrait-style option for shooting videos with depth of field. TikTok launched a range of mental health features, with some support resources linked to...
HEALTH
cranberryeagle.com

Preventive measures can lessen skin cancer

Ultraviolet radiation from the sun can be dangerous and sneaky. Sometimes it’s inescapable, but too much exposure can lead to premature aging and also skin cancer, experts say. Seeing a dermatologist once a year for a professional skin exam is highly recommended by experts, especially when skin cancer tends to...
BUTLER, PA
technologynetworks.com

Cellular Spy Helps Skin Cancer Take Hold

Yale researchers have identified a cellular spy that tricks certain immune cells into helping potentially deadly skin cancer to reproduce. The discovery, reported in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, may offer new treatment pathways for people who are most at risk for skin cancer, such as transplant patients and fair-skinned individuals.
CANCER
Williston Daily Herald

Skin cancer still poses a threat in winter

Skin cancer may be something on the minds of beachgoers and summer revelers frolicking around the pool. After all, when the sun is blazing hot and one’s skin reddens after mere minutes outside, it’s hard to ignore the potential for skin damage. But summer isn’t the only time of year that skin must be protected.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
James Goydos, MD

Rates of Skin Cancer in New Jersey Higher Than the National Average

If you asked the average person where the highest rates of skin cancer were in the United States, the expected response would be in states known for their sunshine. Given we now understand the link between excessive exposure to ultraviolet radiation (UV) and some forms of skin cancer, the assumption that the incidence of skin cancer is higher in sunny states is an understandable one. However, Florida, “The Sunshine State,” actually has a lower rate of skin cancer compared to others less known for their beach weather.
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Tennessee will now DENY vaccinated COVID-19 patients access to monoclonal antibody treatments as federal government begins limiting shipments of the drugs

Vaccinated residents who contract COVID-19 may have trouble accessing monoclonal antibody treatments. The state government is recommending hospitals and health care providers to reserve their supply of the effective Covid treatment for unvaccinated people, and to deny it to the vaccinated, reported The Tennessean. The move comes after the federal...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedPage Today

The Rising, Devastating Trends in Meth Use

The number of overdose deaths involving psychostimulants besides cocaine -- primarily methamphetamine -- increased by 180% in recent years, a cross-sectional study from the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) found. Using data from both the National Surveys on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH) and the National Vital Statistics System...
HEALTH
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
124K+
Followers
60K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy