Georgia State

Billboard Hailing Donald Trump As Second Coming of Jesus Appears in Georgia

By Jack Beresford
Newsweek
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The ad, which popped up in Marjorie Taylor Greene's congressional district, includes a quote purporting to be from the Bible.

Jose Zambrano
8d ago

that's why you don't mix politics and religion. they don't go together let alone a douchebag being idolized by more douchebags as a religious figure 😆

Carla Flaute
8d ago

Typical of the state I live in. Trumpers think Trump is great ……. Live by the sword you die by the sword. Wishful thinking but why don't all the Trump supporters move to Florida and renounce there citizenship of America to create the country Trumpica in where Florida used to be????? At least then all these Trump cry babies could shut up and allow Trump to govern them to make their lives great again!!!!!!🤪🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡

Pat Couch-hilliard
8d ago

This is so sad, there is no comparison, FATHER GOD PLEASE 🙏 ❤ ♥ have mercy, help your children 🙏 😢 💙 This hurts my heart

Daily Beast

This $100,000 Donation by Matt Gaetz Raises All the Eyebrows

On the day Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial began in the Senate, the campaign for embattled Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL)—reportedly under federal investigation since the summer for alleged sex crimes with an underage teen—made by far its largest ever political contribution: $100,000 to a mysterious nonprofit created to defend the then-president.
CHARITIES
Fox News

Trump makes history as former president — He is the most powerful and sought-after endorser in the history of American politics

Former President Trump’s endorsement is hands-down the most sought after in the Republican Party, and Trump isn’t disappointing. The former president – eight months removed from the White House – remains extremely popular and influential with Republican voters and politicians as he aims to continue playing a kingmaker’s role in the GOP.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Somehow, we’re still learning the depths of Trump’s dishonesty

Of all of the things that might crystallize a sense of despair about the ruthless effectiveness of Donald Trump’s habitual dishonesty, I wouldn’t have expected it to be a legalistic six-page memo about the boundaries of the U.S. Constitution. This week, following reporting from the newly published book “Peril,” by...
POTUS
Washington Times

Donald Trump sues New York Times, Mary Trump: Report

Former President Donald Trump is reportedly suing the New York Times and his niece Mary Trump over stories about his tax filings. According to the Daily Beast, the lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Dutchess County, New York, and accuses the liberal newspaper and the family member of an “insidious plot” to obtain his private records.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Newsweek

New York City, NY
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

