Billboard Hailing Donald Trump As Second Coming of Jesus Appears in Georgia
The ad, which popped up in Marjorie Taylor Greene's congressional district, includes a quote purporting to be from the Bible.www.newsweek.com
The ad, which popped up in Marjorie Taylor Greene's congressional district, includes a quote purporting to be from the Bible.www.newsweek.com
that's why you don't mix politics and religion. they don't go together let alone a douchebag being idolized by more douchebags as a religious figure 😆
Typical of the state I live in. Trumpers think Trump is great ……. Live by the sword you die by the sword. Wishful thinking but why don’t all the Trump supporters move to Florida and renounce there citizenship of America to create the country Trumpica in where Florida used to be????? At least then all these Trump cry babies could shut up and allow Trump to govern them to make their lives great again!!!!!!🤪🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡
This is so sad, there is no comparison, FATHER GOD PLEASE 🙏 ❤ ♥ have mercy, help your children 🙏 😢 💙 This hurts my heart
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 527