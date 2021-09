National Australian Bank (NAB) has announced that its submission to become an Accredited Data Recipient under the Consumer Data Right has been approved by the ACCC. A competitive and innovative financial services industry is critical to ensuring great customer outcomes, and the growth of the economy more broadly. NAB reportedly recognises the value in ingesting data as a key enabler to deliver faster, easier, and more personalised products and services to our customers. NAB knows it will take time for customers to develop familiarity, trust, and understanding in using Open Banking; the bank has been developing several customer use cases for Open Banking and it is employing a test-and-learn approach to refine propositions that best meet our customer’s needs.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO