CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Met Gala celebrities use "In America" theme to make bold fashion statements about social issues

By Li Cohen
CBS News
CBS News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonday night's Met Gala was filled with iconic looks delivered by notable celebrities and athletes, from Lil Nas X's three outfit changes to gymnast Nia Dennis showing off her skills in a royal blue bodysuit. But for some attendees, this year's theme of "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" was about raising awareness about social issues.

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
CBS 58

AOC caused a stir with her statement-making Met Gala gown

(CNN) -- Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to the 2021 Met Gala on Monday evening with a bright red message for Americans: "Tax the Rich." Dressed in a white off-the-shoulder gown by Brooklyn-based designer brand Brother Vellies, the New York politician revealed the statement, scrawled in bold lettering on the back of her dress, as she ascended the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

The 8 Best Dressed Women at the Met Gala

When stars were asked asked to celebrate the American-themed Met Gala, they complied with the dress code — and then some. We were treated to the return of a bustling (and fully vaccinated) red carpet, rife with the kind of all-out, stop-you-in-your-tracks glamour that's been absent for the better part of two years. On Monday night, celebrities reveled in the return of the highly anticipated Met Gala with a set of stunning looks that paid homage to the theme by celebrating American designers, American culture, and some of the country's beloved icons, giving us all a glimpse of the America we love.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
KTVZ

Met Gala 2021: Best fashion from the red carpet

Allyssia Alleyne, CNN and Oscar Holland, CNN and Nick Remsen, CNN. Pop culture’s most famous faces descended on the The Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday evening to celebrate the fashion industry’s party of the year: the Met Gala. Postponed last time around due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the star-studded...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megan Rapinoe
Person
Nia Dennis
Person
Alice Paul
Chicot County News

Yara Shahidi's Met Gala gown honoured 1920s heroine Josephine Baker

Yara Shahidi's Met Gala gown paid homage to the late Josephine Baker. The 'Black-ish' star recently became the face of Dior and teamed up with the French fashion house and her stylist Jason Bolden to honour the American-born French entertainer, French Resistance agent, and civil rights activist - who devoted much of her life to fighting racism - with her 1920s-style look at the fashion fundraiser in New York on Monday night (13.09.21).
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Cosmopolitan

Amanda Gorman, 2021 Met Gala Co-Host, Looks Stunning on the Red Carpet

Amanda Gorman is stepping onto a huge national stage once again tonight, but this one doesn't involve Joe Biden or Kamala Harris. The inaugural poet walked the red carpet of fashion's biggest night out as co-chair of the 2021 Met Gala alongside Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Timothée Chalamet, marking a first for her.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender Women#Republican#Nyc#Lgbtq#Nikkietutorials#American
Vogue Magazine

Venus Williams and Prabal Gurung Brought Cinematic Glamour to the Met Gala

Venus Wiliams knows her fashion. The tennis ace and designer has always had an eye for great style, so when it came time to plot out her look for this year’s Met Gala, she wanted a collaborator as attuned to the industry and its history. Enter, Prabal Gurung. The designer, whose spring/summer 2020 “Who Gets to Be American” sashes are a highlight of the In America: A Lexicon of Fashion exhibition, teamed up with Williams to create an exquisite crimson silk faille and duchesse satin gown with a flowing train. The piece would stand out at any event, but Williams felt it was ideal for the Met. “As a designer myself, working with a visionary like Prabal was an incredible experience, and I couldn’t be happier with how the dress turned out,” she shared post-event.
TENNIS
Upworthy

Billie Eilish and AOC made powerful fashion statements at yesterday's Met Gala

It seems like every year someone makes a splash at the Met Gala with their fashion choices. In 2018 it was Lena Waithe's "queer cape" that enthralled the press and public alike, with its simple but powerful message about inclusivity and LGBTQ rights. In 2016, Emma Watson used that year's technology theme to send a more subtle but equally powerful message about the environment with a dress made entirely from sustainable products.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Naomi Osaka’s Met Gala Look Is a Powerful Celebration of Her Heritage

If there’s any young athlete that knows how to balance a show-stopping fashion moment with a personal or political statement, it’s Naomi Osaka. A sartorial trailblazer within the world of tennis—and a four-time Grand Slam winner, lest we forget—Osaka’s tenacity on the court is matched only by her keen eye for style. A self-professed fan of Rei Kawakubo, Kerby-Jean Raymond at Pyer Moss, and, of course, Nicolas Ghesquière’s designs for Louis Vuitton, for whom she is now an ambassador, Osaka can serve a red carpet look just as effortlessly as she can serve a match point.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Tufts Daily

The Met Gala’s ‘American Independence’ theme gave celebrity outfits too much freedom

Everyone has been anxiously waiting for the 2021 Met Gala after COVID-19 postponed last year’s event. With 2019 bringing popularity to camp fashion, many were surprised to see this year’s Gala diverge from eccentric, exaggerated style and adopt the rather unimaginative “American Independence” theme. Even so, there is hardly anything independent about American fashion; certainly, Americans desperately believe that they dominate the international fashion market, though this appears painfully inaccurate. According to Vogue, of the most trending fashion brands of 2021, only one American label – Virgil Abloh’s Off-White – appears among primarily Italian and French designers. And this was unfortunately represented at the Met Gala as the most famous celebrities wore primarily foreign designers. Perhaps, they should have limited the show to strictly young American designers considering the theme was “American Independence.” In any case, neither the American nor foreign designers presented themselves well with this woeful showing.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WHAS 11

Dan Levy Makes Powerful LGBTQ Statement With Couture Met Gala 2021 Look

Dan Levy made a powerful statement with his 2021 Met Gala look. The Schitt's Creek star arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, rocking a colorful, globe-like JW Anderson and Loewe look that featured dramatic sleeves. Levy explained on Instagram that the collaboration, which features two men kissing, was dear to his heart as it "celebrated queer love and visibility."
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
CBS News

CBS News

288K+
Followers
37K+
Post
202M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy