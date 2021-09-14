CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Delray Beach, FL

The Spodak Dental Group Transitions to Four-Day Work Week

Durango Herald
 8 days ago

New work schedule provides for a greater human experience for the team. DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 14, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - The Spodak Dental Group transitioned to a four-day work week in 2021 with a goal to take the very best care of each team member. After the turmoil of a 2020 year filled with the uncertainty, stress and additional regulations due to COVID-19, the family-owned company realized that there was a great opportunity to provide each team member with a flexible schedule that supports a greater work life balance.

www.durangoherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

FDA OKs Pfizer's booster shot for older adults and people at high risk

The Food and Drug Administration authorized a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine Wednesday for emergency use in people ages 65 and up, as well as those 18 and older at high risk of exposure to the coronavirus or severe illness. Boosters are to be given at least six months after people get their second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Delray Beach, FL
Business
City
Delray Beach, FL
NBC News

Biden, Macron to meet in person amid submarine tension

WASHINGTON — The White House acknowledged Wednesday that U.S. officials could have consulted and communicated better with their French counterparts over a nuclear-powered submarine deal with Australia that has triggered a diplomatic firestorm with France. In a joint statement following a call between President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dental Work#Dental Office#Dental Care#Endodontists#Https Www#Spodakdental Com#Send2press#Neotrope#The Associated Press#Ap
CNN

Willie Garson, 'Sex and the City' actor, dead at 57

(CNN) — Actor Willie Garson, known for his role on the "Sex and the City" series and films, has died, according to his son, Nathen Garson. He was 57. "I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much," his son wrote on Instagram. "I'm so proud of you."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy