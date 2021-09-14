CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The New Infill Economics

By Erik Sherman
GlobeSt.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year Staley Point Capital and Bain Capital Real Estate acquired a 55,000-square-foot industrial infill property in Santa Fe Springs, CA. As far as some industrial operations go, it is a rather standard building. Formerly owned and occupied by Astro Paper, a family-owned distributor of fine papers and envelopes, it underwent a renovation prior to being purchased with refurbishments including a new roof and 3,500 square feet of renovated office.

