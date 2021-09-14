CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Lil Baby Fan Jumps on Stage During Concert, Gets Thrown Down by Security – Watch

By Aleia Woods
 8 days ago
A Lil Baby fan got more than he bargained for after rushing the stage during the rapper's recent tour stop in Charlotte, N.C. A video has been making its rounds on the internet, which shows a fan brazenly walking onstage up to Baby while the rhymer was performing "Yes Indeed" on Saturday (Sept. 11) at the city's PNC Music Pavilion for his Back Outside tour with Lil Durk. The fan looks like he wants to get a dap from Lil Baby who stares at the man in confusion and tosses his arm up in the air, seemingly wondering how the fan even got onstage in the first place.

