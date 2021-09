Today, most companies are embarking on their RPA journeys with initial pilots and proof-of-value stages. Early benefits are demonstrated but moving on to scale automation across the enterprise is proving more challenging for many organizations. The COVID-19 pandemic has further accelerated the adoption of automation technologies as organizations seek to remove manual, paper-based processes to build business resilience in a new reality of remote working, digital customers, and employee engagement. Building the right team is one of the most important elements of taking the next step on the automation journey from initial trial to enterprise deployment. Research from McKinsey has found that companies that coordinate across business functions are almost three times more likely to succeed with their automation program.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 DAYS AGO