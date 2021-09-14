News Alert: San Bernardino County, CA: California’s Gubernatorial Recall Election 2021 is today.
Sources: San Bernardino County Elections – Registrar of Voters and California Secretary of State (Information):. San Bernardino County, California: Voters across California will head to the polls on Tuesday, September 14th, 2021 to decide whether they want their current Governor Gavin Newsom to remain in office or be recalled and vote for somebody else to become their next California governor.zachnews.net
