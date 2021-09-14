Institutional Investors Bet Big on Solana as Demand for Bitcoin Wanes
The reduced institutional inflows have not impacted the price of Bitcoin as much as we would expect, as the cryptocurrency has sought a bullish fundamental in other aspects. The recent uptrend in the price of Solana (SOL) has earned it a place of interest amongst institutional investors. According to data from Coinshares, Solana received the largest inflows from investors, way more than any other digital currency profiled. The digital currency ecosystem received a total of US$57m last week, posting their 4th consecutive week of inflows.www.coinspeaker.com
