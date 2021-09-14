CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Institutional Investors Bet Big on Solana as Demand for Bitcoin Wanes

 8 days ago

The reduced institutional inflows have not impacted the price of Bitcoin as much as we would expect, as the cryptocurrency has sought a bullish fundamental in other aspects. The recent uptrend in the price of Solana (SOL) has earned it a place of interest amongst institutional investors. According to data from Coinshares, Solana received the largest inflows from investors, way more than any other digital currency profiled. The digital currency ecosystem received a total of US$57m last week, posting their 4th consecutive week of inflows.

Money Morning

One Stock to Sell Immediately (at Any Price)

Evergrande was the story yesterday, as investors from one side of the planet to the other weighed the chances the Chinese property mega-developer - the world's most indebted company - could default on part of its $300 billion in obligations. To be honest, I'm not sure what could happen, and...
The Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks to Buy for the Big Data Revolution

Companies have a growing need to manage and extract commercial benefits from their data. Workiva and Splunk attack this need from different angles. Both companies could play important long-term roles in this opportunity. The world has entered a new age where everyone and everything with a digital presence generates data....
thepaypers.com

Finverity launches solution for institutional investors in supply chain finance

Supply chain finance platform focused on emerging markets Finverity has launched its fund manager functionality for the supply chain finance (SCF) sector. This allows Finverity to connect both institutional-level funders and fund/asset managers operating their allocations via segregated accounts, providing visibility and control over investments. The launch of this functionality addresses a key gap in the market and is expected to lead to an increase in investor flows and liquidity in supply chain finance.
Coinspeaker

Mike Novogratz Maintains Optimism about Bitcoin Despite Market Selloff

Novogratz says that the price drop is healthy for the system given that the market had spent several months in bullish mode. The CEO of Galaxy Digital, Mike Novogratz, has stated the current trends in the cryptocurrency market are not worrisome provided Bitcoin remains above $40,000. In his interview with CNBC, the bullish investor calmed fears resulting from the latest market selloff.
Coinspeaker

Crypto Fund Manager One River Digital Raises $41M from Goldman, Coinbase and Others

The founder and chief executive at One River Digital said that it’s becoming more evident that asset management will be making a transition to the tokenized niche. Coinbase Global Inc and Goldman Sachs are on the list of some of the investors that One River Digital, a growing cryptocurrency startup, has attracted to raise $41 million in funding. The cryptocurrency fund manager and startup enjoys the full support of Alan Howard.
Coinspeaker

Coinbase to Assist SEC with Proposals in Formulating Crypto Regulation

The Coinbase crypto regulation proposal will form a new attempt by the company to pioneer an innovative approach towards standardization in the digital currency ecosystem. American crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) is reportedly helping the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in its attempt to roll out regulation governing the digital currency ecosystem. As reported by Coindesk, the Brian Armstrong-led cryptocurrency exchange is preparing to pitch a proposed regulatory framework to federal officials, according to people familiar with the matter.
Coinspeaker

UBER Stock Jumps 12% after Uber Raises Its Future Market Outlook

In an SEC filing, Uber expects to report $22.8 billion to $23.2 billion in gross bookings for the current quarter, adjusted from the $22 billion to $24 billion it predicted on its second-quarter earnings call. Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) stock closed yesterday trading at $44.36, up 11.49% from the...
cryptoslate.com

Bitcoin crashes to $5,400 on Solana-based oracle Pyth Network after glitch

Disclaimer: This article contains technical analysis, which is a methodology for forecasting the direction of prices through the study of past market data, primarily price and volume. The content presented in this article is the opinion of the author. None of the information you read on CryptoSlate should be taken as investment advice. Buying and trading cryptocurrencies should be considered a high-risk activity. Please do your own diligence and consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
cryptonews.com

US Treasury Sanctions Crypto Exchange, Bitcoin Mining at Home + More News

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. The US Treasury Department unveiled sanctions against crypto exchange Suex OTC, S.R.O. which it had accused of facilitating transactions involving illicit proceeds for at least eight ransomware variants - marking its first such move against a virtual currency exchange over ransomware activity. Some virtual currency exchanges are a critical element of [the ransomware] ecosystem, as virtual currency is the principal means of facilitating ransomware payments and associated money laundering activities, the Treasury said. "Treasury will continue to disrupt and hold accountable these entities to reduce the incentive for cybercriminals to continue to conduct these attacks," they added.
CNN

Bitcoin falls as crypto gets caught up in Evergrande selloff

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — Bitcoin is falling as fears of the Evergrande crisis sweep through global markets. The digital currency has dropped 5.7% in the last 24 hours, and was trading at $42,955 per coin as of 2:43 am ET on Tuesday, according to cryptocurrency tracker Coindesk. Earlier, it...
theblockcrypto.com

"The Bitcoin Trading Ecosystem and the Emerging Institutional Infrastructure" Report

The new report examines the evolution of the Bitcoin trading ecosystem and includes findings from the latest institutional survey conducted by LMAX Digital:. Over 200 institutional market participants surveyed about their crypto trading requirements. Institutions select execution venues based on reliability of technology, speed of execution & liquidity depth. Access...
Coinspeaker

Coinbase Unveils Institutional-grade Brokerage Service Prime for Its Premium Customers

The Coinbase Prime platform will handle large-sized orders and will serve as a one-stop solution for “advanced trading, battle-tested custody, and financing”. On Monday, September 20, the Nasdaq-listed crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) announced its institutional-grade crypto brokerage platform “Prime”. This is yet another attempt from Coinbase to swap more institutional players to its platform.
Coinspeaker

Fintech Firm Wise Launches Feature that Lets Users Invest in Stocks

The company added that its initial plan is to launch Assets for the business and personal customers in the United Kingdom. Wise, a British Fintech firm, launched a feature called Assets on Tuesday, the feature gives users a chance to invest in stocks using different currencies while spending on their stocks at the same time. This new feature, Assets, provides customers with an opportunity to make investments in iShares World Equity Index Fund which is managed by BlackRock. The fund keeps track of a pool of 1,557 major global public companies. Some of the fund’s holdings include popular companies such as Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Google LLC (NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN).
Coinspeaker

Bitcoin, Ether Join Crypto Market Rebound from Global Selloff Triggered by Evergrande

The potential Evergrande loan difficult seems to be loosening its grip on Bitcoin and crypto market as assets are now attempting recovery. Bitcoin, Ether, and the broader crypto market slumped in prices earlier this week from the selloff triggered by China’s Evergrande. The leading Chinese real estate firm is struggling under a $305 billion pile of debt. Evergrande recently alerted the banks that it might be unable to repay its due loans going forward. The fallout threw the equities market into a panic-induced selloff that saw investors seeking to reduce their risks. In addition, the share price of Evergrande plummeted by 85% and is now trading at a fraction above $2.
