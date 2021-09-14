Institutional Investors Bet Big on Solana as Demand for Bitcoin Wanes

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. The US Treasury Department unveiled sanctions against crypto exchange Suex OTC, S.R.O. which it had accused of facilitating transactions involving illicit proceeds for at least eight ransomware variants - marking its first such move against a virtual currency exchange over ransomware activity. Some virtual currency exchanges are a critical element of [the ransomware] ecosystem, as virtual currency is the principal means of facilitating ransomware payments and associated money laundering activities, the Treasury said. "Treasury will continue to disrupt and hold accountable these entities to reduce the incentive for cybercriminals to continue to conduct these attacks," they added.

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO