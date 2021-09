Accelerate Games and Signal Studios have announced they have slightly delayed the release date of Toy Soldiers HD to later this month. The HD update of the 2010 XBLA classic was originally set to arrive this week. However, as per a tweet from the game’s official account the game will now launch a few weeks later. The reason given is that the studio decided it needed “a little more time to fine tune.” It added “These extra few days in development will ensure Toy Soldiers HD will be the definitive edition.”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO