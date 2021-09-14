CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen Live to Bronco Mendenhall Tuesday night on WINA

Cover picture for the article(CHARLOTTESVILLE,VA-WINA) You can hear the Head Coach of the Virginia Football team ahead of a critical match up with North Carolina Tuesday night at 7:06 p.m. on WINA. It’s the Coach’s Corner hosted by the Voice of the Cavaliers Dave Koehn and the show is broadcast live from BJ’s Brewhouse in Charlottesville. Coverage of UVA vs. UNC will begin on Saturday at 4:30p.m. on WINA. If you missed Coach Mendenhall’s comments following the win over Illinois they are below:

