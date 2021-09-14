CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

CreatorIQ Banks $40 Million to Build Out Influencer Marketing Platform

By Todd Spangler
Variety
Variety
 8 days ago

Influencer marketing company CreatorIQ announced that it closed a new $40 million funding round, looking to enhance tools for e-commerce and measurement of campaigns featuring internet-famous stars.

The funding came from from existing investors TVC Capital, Kayne Partners Fund (the private equity group of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors), Affinity Group and Unilever Ventures (which is also a Creator IQ customer). In addition, Silver Lake Waterman, a division of Silver Lake that focuses on later-stage growth companies in the technology sector, joined the round as a new investor. The new investment brings the company’s total capital raised to more than $80 million to date.

CreatorIQ’s customers include Disney, AB InBev, Unilever, Calvin Klein, CVS, H&M and Sephora. The company said it will use the funding to further develop its Creator Intelligence Cloud software solution, with a focus on e-commerce and measurement. The product is designed to let global teams collaborate on a single system of record and streamline workflow.

“This new funding will allow CreatorIQ to invest in our data, commerce and measurement technologies to better solve customer outcomes,” CreatorIQ founder and CEO Igor Vaks ( pictured above ) said in announcing the funding. “From high-growth brands to Fortune 500 companies, our customers rely on creator partnerships to grow their businesses — from building brand loyalty to co-launching new e-commerce solutions together.”

Shawn O’Neill, managing director and group head, Silver Lake Waterman, commenting on his firm’s investment in the company, said: “Influencer marketing is a key area of opportunity and differentiation that brands and agencies are eager to address with next generation analytics and automation. CreatorIQ’s strength in data analysis and management is driving its leadership position, and we are excited to partner with them to help drive their continued growth and market adoption.”

Founded in 2014, CreatorIQ (formerly known as SocialEdge) is based in Culver City, Calif., with offices in San Francisco, Denver, Austin, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Miami, New York City, London, Kharkiv, Ukraine, and Auckland, New Zealand.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Dear White People’ Final Season Musical Moments, Ranked

“Dear White People” may be saying goodbye to Netflix with this fourth season, but the show is going out with a bang as not only a musical season, but also one that flashes 15 years into the future to see where the characters land post-graduation from Winchester University. In a series of show-stopping numbers, creator Justin Simien put together quite the farewell show for fans.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

How iPhone 13 Dialed Up the Competition Among Telecom Giants

Telecom giants have been enjoying robust wireless subscriber growth over the past two years. However, T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon have continued to lag the market during that time. So far this year, shares of T-Mobile fell 5%, while AT&T and Verizon both sank 8% — all while the broader market rose nearly 18% during the same period.
CELL PHONES
Variety

‘Chasing the Line’ Director Andreas Schmied on Ski Legend Franz Klammer and Shooting From the Gut

In telling the story of champion alpine ski racer Franz Klammer, one of Austria’s most revered and beloved sports heroes, director Andreas Schmied forewent the usual biopic tropes, focusing instead on a few fateful days that culminated in his victory at the 1976 Olympics in Innsbruck. It was that focus that ultimately convinced Klammer to give the film, “Chasing the Line,” a thumbs up. The movie world premieres at the Zurich Film Festival, which opens Thursday.
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

How TIFF Highlighted Streamers’ Prestige Film Push

The latest Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), which ran Sept. 9-18, served as a strong reminder of just how prominent video streamers’ prestige film awards chases have become. Just look back at the representation that Netflix and Prime Video had in the lineup at TIFF, one of the major fall...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Calvin Klein
audacy.com

How businesses can leverage influencer marketing

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) -- With many business focusing on growing direct-to-consumer sales online, owners and operators are looking for ways to separate themselves from their competitors. Influencer marketing has taken off as a way businesses are finding new customers during the pandemic. "We help prospect, negotiate, and then, manage...
SMALL BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

StreamElements Raises $100M, Aims to Build More Tools for Content Creators

Cloud based streaming platform StreamElements has raised $100M in funding to advance production, engagement and monetization features across its livestreaming and video on demand platforms. Funding will also be used to attract new talent to the platform, which is in its fourth year of operation. Participating investors in the round include SoftBank Fund 2 and PayPal Ventures. Leading the company — which has offices in Los Angeles, Palo Alto and in Tel Aviv, Israel — through this phase of growth will be co-founder Gil Hirsch, who will serve as CEO, with Yuval Tal as COO and Doron Nir as president. “Since launching StreamElements...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

As Stitch Fix Surpasses $2B in Sales, Will Its New ‘Freestyle’ Service Drive Further Growth?

Stitch Fix has made its name delivering stylist-curated boxes of clothing and accessories. The company is now looking to broaden its reach with a service that lets anyone purchase items directly from its site or app without expert input. Previously, customers had to order a box, or “Fix,” before gaining access to the direct buying experience, but the new service, branded as Stitch Fix Freestyle, is also open to first-time shoppers. On the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call Tuesday, CEO Elizabeth Spaulding outlined how the launch will help expand Stitch Fix’s user base beyond the more than four million active customers it...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Influencer Marketing#New York City#Ab Inbev#On E#Tvc Capital#Kayne Partners Fund#Affinity Group#Unilever Ventures#Creator#Silver Lake Waterman#Disney#H M#Fortune 500#Socialedge
Variety

Ari Emanuel Promises ‘Aggressive’ Expansion into Nonscripted After Endeavor Content Sale

Endeavor has no plans to exit the content creation business once it completes the required sale of its production unit. Mandated by the franchise agreement the company signed with the Writers Guild of America in February, the forthcoming sale of Endeavor Content will see Ari Emanuel’s shop part with 80% of its interests in making scripted film and television. But, Emanuel noted, unscripted content is still in play. “We’ll still have 20% of the restricted business, and nonscripted we will grow significantly. We think its a huge grower on a global scale. It’ll also be local, U.S. domestic.  We will move into...
BUSINESS
dot.LA

Fresh Off $40 Million Raise, CreatorIQ Buys Tribe Dynamics

One of the largest influencer marketing companies, a Culver City-based startup that's helping Disney, AirBnB and Amazon build social media campaigns, is getting larger as demand for data on social media stars grows. CreatorIQ, a marketing analytics company, is acquiring a similar company called Tribe Dynamics for roughly $70 million.
CULVER CITY, CA
Sourcing Journal

These ‘Shark Tank’ Alums Just Raised $50 Million After 1,000% Sales Growth Last Year

In the years since appearing on “Shark Tank” in 2019, Jiake Liu and Terry Lin—the owners of outdoor furnishings company Outer—have found no shortage of investors who believe in their model of selling furniture in customer backyards rather than traditional brick-and-mortar stores. The company just announced the closing of a $50 million Series B investment round, with Kathy Xu of Capital Today, along with Tribe Capital, C Ventures, and Upfront Ventures, leading the new investment. “Consumers are now acutely aware of the importance of outdoor living, and Outer’s rocket ship growth is a testament to the thoughtful design behind every product,” Xu...
ECONOMY
Las Vegas Herald

The Next 10 Years To Be An Ebullient Period For GMP Cell Banking Service Market (Reaching US$ 690 Million)

The GMP Cell Banking Service Market is bound to reach US$ 690 Million at a CAGR of 14.3% between 2025. The modern-day situation says that the healthcare sector is witnessing an optimization and reposition of the business models to obtain enhanced patient outcomes. With real-time analytics known to improve patient care and the fact that consumers are shifting towards the preventive model of care, the healthcare vertical is likely to witness greater strides in the forecast period.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Marketing
u.today

Taker Protocol Raises $3 Million to Build Completely New NFT Market

A crypto liquidity protocol for the NFT industry—Taker Protocol—has raised $3 million from various investors and is now looking forward to building a new order of selling and buying NFTs on the crypto market. The round was led by Electric Capital, DCG, Ascentive Assets, Dragonfly Capital, Spartan Group, The LAO, Sfermion and Morningstar Ventures.
MARKETS
pymnts

Deutsche Bank Buys Online Platform Better Payment, Gains Market in Germany

Deutsche Bank is acquiring Berlin-based payment service provider Better Payment, the bank announced Monday (Sept 20). According to the statement, Deutsche Bank will integrate Better Payment's technical solutions into its existing product range over the next 12 months, leveraging the acquisition to expand its market share in payment processing and acceptance. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
ECONOMY
Los Angeles Business Journal

Omaze Raises $85 Million for Fundraising Platform

Culver City-based Omaze Inc. raised $85 million in Series C funding to continue growing its charity fundraising platform, the company announced Sept. 16. Individual investors include singer-songwriter Bono, actor Kerry Washington, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and tech investor and Reddit Inc. co-founder Alexis Ohanian. The Series C round...
CULVER CITY, CA
TrendHunter.com

Influencer Marketing Apps

The influencer marketing platform, Traackr, is launching an interactive app that ranks the most successful influencer marketing programs amongst 1,422 beauty brands. Influencer marketing has become a staple growth strategy for brands - especially during the pandemic - and continues to be a great way to drive sales and increase production consideration. As investing in influencer marketing continues to grow, so does the need to assess the best strategies. Traackr's Beauty Leaderboard app will use common performance metrics to assess influencer marketing strategies by brands in the UK, US, and France.
CELL PHONES
Arkansas Business

Arvest Bank Announces Tech Partners for Next-Gen Banking Platform

Arvest Bank of Fayetteville on Thursday announced a partnership with European technology companies Thought Machine and Accenture to deploy its next-generation core banking platform. Arvest said in a news release that Thought Machine of London's cloud-native banking engine, The Vault, will provide customers with personalized, real-time services on digital platforms....
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
businessobserverfl.com

Pair of startup banks in region raise $65 million to attack market

Kevin Darmody flatly admits it: when he tells someone he’s part of a team opening a bank, “people question if we have all our marbles.”. The doubts stem from a myriad of obstacles. The pandemic, of course, is one, and hiring right now is tougher than ever for any business. Specific to banks, launching one is usually a capital-intensive proposition with multiple regulatory hurdles. More challenges: low interest rates are cutting into bank margins and the rapid increase in digital banking has further commoditized an already fickle industry, making customer retention tougher.
MARKETS
Variety

Variety

32K+
Followers
39K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy