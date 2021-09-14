CreatorIQ Banks $40 Million to Build Out Influencer Marketing Platform

Influencer marketing company CreatorIQ announced that it closed a new $40 million funding round, looking to enhance tools for e-commerce and measurement of campaigns featuring internet-famous stars.

The funding came from from existing investors TVC Capital, Kayne Partners Fund (the private equity group of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors), Affinity Group and Unilever Ventures (which is also a Creator IQ customer). In addition, Silver Lake Waterman, a division of Silver Lake that focuses on later-stage growth companies in the technology sector, joined the round as a new investor. The new investment brings the company’s total capital raised to more than $80 million to date.

CreatorIQ’s customers include Disney, AB InBev, Unilever, Calvin Klein, CVS, H&M and Sephora. The company said it will use the funding to further develop its Creator Intelligence Cloud software solution, with a focus on e-commerce and measurement. The product is designed to let global teams collaborate on a single system of record and streamline workflow.

“This new funding will allow CreatorIQ to invest in our data, commerce and measurement technologies to better solve customer outcomes,” CreatorIQ founder and CEO Igor Vaks ( pictured above ) said in announcing the funding. “From high-growth brands to Fortune 500 companies, our customers rely on creator partnerships to grow their businesses — from building brand loyalty to co-launching new e-commerce solutions together.”

Shawn O’Neill, managing director and group head, Silver Lake Waterman, commenting on his firm’s investment in the company, said: “Influencer marketing is a key area of opportunity and differentiation that brands and agencies are eager to address with next generation analytics and automation. CreatorIQ’s strength in data analysis and management is driving its leadership position, and we are excited to partner with them to help drive their continued growth and market adoption.”

Founded in 2014, CreatorIQ (formerly known as SocialEdge) is based in Culver City, Calif., with offices in San Francisco, Denver, Austin, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Miami, New York City, London, Kharkiv, Ukraine, and Auckland, New Zealand.